President Biden, first lady to host Juneteenth concert at White House

June 7 (UPI) -- The White House has announced President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Juneteenth concert next week to "celebrate community, culture and music" in honor of the country's newest federal holiday.
The concert, which will be held Tuesday on the South Lawn of the White House, will feature performances by fifteen artists, including singers Jennifer Hudson, Katrina Miller and Cliff "Method Man" Smith; broadway star Audra McDonald; actors Colman Domingo and Nicco Annan; as well as the Hampton University Concert Choir and a number of marching bands, including the president's own U.S. Marine Band.