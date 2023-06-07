Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 7, 2023 / 8:52 PM

President Biden, first lady to host Juneteenth concert at White House

By Sheri Walsh
President Joe Biden will host a Juneteenth concert Tuesday on the South Lawn of the White House to "celebrate community, culture and music" in honor of the country's newest federal holiday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
President Joe Biden will host a Juneteenth concert Tuesday on the South Lawn of the White House to "celebrate community, culture and music" in honor of the country's newest federal holiday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- The White House has announced President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Juneteenth concert next week to "celebrate community, culture and music" in honor of the country's newest federal holiday.

The concert, which will be held Tuesday on the South Lawn of the White House, will feature performances by fifteen artists, including singers Jennifer Hudson, Katrina Miller and Cliff "Method Man" Smith; broadway star Audra McDonald; actors Colman Domingo and Nicco Annan; as well as the Hampton University Concert Choir and a number of marching bands, including the president's own U.S. Marine Band.

Advertisement

The concert will take place six days before the Juneteenth holiday, which falls on June 19. The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States in 1885 after the Civil War.

The concert celebrating music also takes place during Black Music Month.

Juneteenth became a state holiday in Texas in 1980 and a proposal to make it a federal holiday was first introduced in the Senate in 1996. It is also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day.

Advertisement

In 2021, Biden signed bipartisan legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday to help Americans "learn from our history, celebrate our progress, and recognize and engage in the work that continues," the White House said in a statement Wednesday.

"Great nations don't ignore painful moments," Biden said as he signed the holiday into law two years ago. "They don't ignore those moments in the past. They embrace them."

Read More

Joe Biden nominates former Florida Rep. Charlie Crist for U.N. position California task force recommends billions in slavery reparations In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump

Latest Headlines

Wrestling star 'Iron Sheik' dead at 81, remembered for colorful roles in ring
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wrestling star 'Iron Sheik' dead at 81, remembered for colorful roles in ring
June 7 (UPI) -- Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, known for his stage persona The Iron Sheikh, died Wednesday at age 81.
'Bob's Burgers' voice actor Jay Johnston arrested in alleged Jan. 6 participation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Bob's Burgers' voice actor Jay Johnston arrested in alleged Jan. 6 participation
June 7 (UPI) -- Jay Johnston, the voice of Jimmy Pesto on animated comedy Bob's Burgers, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles for allegedly taking part in the Capitol riot in 2021.
GameStop fires CEO after earnings report, causing stock to slip in late trading
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GameStop fires CEO after earnings report, causing stock to slip in late trading
June 7 (UPI) -- Shares of video game retailer GameStop fell in after hours trading Wednesday after the Texas-based company announced it had fired CEO Matthew Furlong.
Former Trump aide testifies before grand jury in classified documents probe
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Trump aide testifies before grand jury in classified documents probe
June 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Budowich, a former aide to former President Donald Trump, testified Wednesday before a federal grand jury in Miami, Fla., in Trump's classified documents probe, later calling the investigation "deeply troubling."
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito want more time before revealing finances
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito want more time before revealing finances
June 7 (UPI) -- Seven of the nine U.S. Supreme Court justices released their financial disclosures on Wednesday, while Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito requested extensions.
Joe Biden nominates former Florida Rep. Charlie Crist for U.N. position
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Joe Biden nominates former Florida Rep. Charlie Crist for U.N. position
June 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has nominated former Florida representative and governor Charlie Crist to serve on the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization council.
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
June 7 (UPI) -- Air quality warnings are in place across the Northeastern United States while the Federal Aviation Administration is slowing flight traffic all due to hazy smoke billowing from Canadian wildfires.
Jan. 6 riot suspect arrested Wednesday accused of using wasp spray on police officers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jan. 6 riot suspect arrested Wednesday accused of using wasp spray on police officers
June 7 (UPI) -- A Long Island man accused of attacking police with wasp spray during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the Capitol Building in Washington DC, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Department of Ju
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
June 7 (UPI) -- Former vice president Mike Pence gave his most thorough rebuke of former President Donald Trump when he kicked off his presidential campaign in Iowa on Wednesday.
'Great day to be Nebraskan': Statue of author Willa Cather unveiled in D.C.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
'Great day to be Nebraskan': Statue of author Willa Cather unveiled in D.C.
June 7 (UPI) -- A bronze sculpture of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Willa Cather was unveiled Wednesday in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
U.S., South Korea seek to deepen ties as alliance marks 70 years
U.S., South Korea seek to deepen ties as alliance marks 70 years
Teen arrested, accused of using website in attempt to put hit on 7-year-old
Teen arrested, accused of using website in attempt to put hit on 7-year-old
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement