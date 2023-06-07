Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 7, 2023 / 10:58 AM

Google Cloud partners with Mayo Clinic on new AI tool to improve patient care

By A.L. Lee
Google's new AI system aims to give health practitioners immediate access to medical records that can be instantly cross-referenced to voluminous medical research from multiple sources, as well as other relevant guidelines, that could lead to more proper diagnoses and treatments, potentially saving lives. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Google's new AI system aims to give health practitioners immediate access to medical records that can be instantly cross-referenced to voluminous medical research from multiple sources, as well as other relevant guidelines, that could lead to more proper diagnoses and treatments, potentially saving lives. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Google Cloud has announced a new partnership with Mayo Clinic that will introduce a new Artificial Intelligence tool that aims to improve the efficiency of healthcare throughout the United States.

The initial focus of the collaboration will establish a new search tool powered by Google Cloud's Generative AI software that would improve clinical workflows by making it easier for doctors and researchers to quickly track down patient information, the tech giant said.

Advertisement

Google Cloud was also working with several other healthcare organizations as part of the effort.

The system would give health practitioners immediate access to medical records that can be instantly cross-referenced to voluminous medical research from multiple sources, as well as other relevant guidelines, that could lead to more proper diagnoses and treatments, potentially saving lives.

RELATED EU wants tech companies to label AI-generated content to counter disinformation

Before now, healthcare workers have been bogged down by paperwork that is typically scattered among several agencies in varying formats, drawing critical attention away from patient care.

The program will also reduce the time it takes to build and develop custom chatbots and other customer-facing search applications while requiring minimal coding, modest web management and very little if any cloud security needed as those elements are already baked into the system's infrastructure.

Advertisement

The new intelligence tool can also generate real-time, personalized patient readouts.

RELATED Artificial intelligence poses 'risk of extinction' for humans, tech experts warn

Mayo Clinic is one of the first U.S. entities to test the Enterprise Search on Generative AI App Builder, or Gen App Builder, which was already said to be in full compliance with federal HIPAA laws.

"Our prioritization of patient safety, privacy, and ethical considerations, means that generative AI can have a significant and positive impact on how we work and deliver healthcare," said Cris Ross, Mayo's Chief Information Officer. "Google Cloud's tools have the potential to unlock sources of information that typically aren't searchable in a conventional manner, or are difficult to access or interpret, from a patient's complex medical history to their imaging, genomics, and labs. Accessing insights more quickly and easily could drive more cures, create more connections with patients, and transform healthcare."

Google emphasized that it was taking a responsible approach to the technology, saying customers would retain control over the privacy of their healthcare data.

RELATED Health experts warn of 'existential threat to humanity' from AI

"Generative AI has the potential to transform healthcare by enhancing human interactions and automating operations like never before," said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. "Mayo Clinic is a world leader in leveraging AI for good, and they are a critical partner as we identify responsible ways to bring this transformative technology to healthcare."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Mortgage applications drop 30% below year-ago levels
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Mortgage applications drop 30% below year-ago levels
June 7 (UPI) -- Though mortgage rates declined from week-ago levels, total applications are still about 30% lower than they were at this time last year as borrowing remains prohibitive, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday.
Florida deputies arrest neighbor accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida deputies arrest neighbor accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens
June 7 (UPI) -- Police in Florida arrested Susan Lorincz, the neighbor accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens through a closed door last week.
New York City sues Hyundai, Kia over lack of anti-theft devices
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New York City sues Hyundai, Kia over lack of anti-theft devices
June 7 (UPI) -- New York City filed a federal lawsuit against South Korean auto leaders Hyundai and Kai for not doing enough to prevent thefts after a TikTok social media challenge led to a dramatic jump in the vehicles being taken.
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
June 7 (UPI) -- Florida has confirmed that it flew migrants to California where investigators are probing the flights to see if any laws were broken.
Gun-related deaths spike in U.S. for second straight year, report says
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Gun-related deaths spike in U.S. for second straight year, report says
June 6 (UPI) -- For the second straight year, gun violence killed more people than ever before in the United States as a new report finds firearms kill about 134 people every day -- or one person every 11 minutes.
British PM Rishi Sunak to call for deeper ties with U.S. during Washington visit
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
British PM Rishi Sunak to call for deeper ties with U.S. during Washington visit
June 7 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call for the deepening and strengthening of economic and defense ties with the United States during his trip this week to Washington, the British government said.
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting outside Virginia high school graduation
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting outside Virginia high school graduation
June 6 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and five injured in a shooting outside a high school graduation Tuesday in Virginia, according to Richmond Police who arrested a 19-year-old suspect.
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
June 6 (UPI) -- Two mourners were shot, including one who died, at Washington National Cemetery in Maryland on Tuesday, as they attended the burial of a 10-year-old girl who was also the victim of gun violence, according to police.
Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
June 6 (UPI) -- Michael Tisius, 42, was executed Tuesday in Missouri for killing two Randolph County jail guards in 2000 during a failed attempt to break out an inmate. Tisius wrote in his final statement that he was "truly sorry."
Teen arrested, accused of using website in attempt to put hit on 7-year-old
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Teen arrested, accused of using website in attempt to put hit on 7-year-old
June 6 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for attempting to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
EPA announces $115 million for Jackson, Miss., water infrastructure
EPA announces $115 million for Jackson, Miss., water infrastructure
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
West Coast labor dispute threatens commerce, supply chain at nation's busiest port
West Coast labor dispute threatens commerce, supply chain at nation's busiest port
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement