Google Cloud partners with Mayo Clinic on new AI tool to improve patient care

Google's new AI system aims to give health practitioners immediate access to medical records that can be instantly cross-referenced to voluminous medical research from multiple sources, as well as other relevant guidelines, that could lead to more proper diagnoses and treatments, potentially saving lives.

June 7 (UPI) -- Google Cloud has announced a new partnership with Mayo Clinic that will introduce a new Artificial Intelligence tool that aims to improve the efficiency of healthcare throughout the United States. The initial focus of the collaboration will establish a new search tool powered by Google Cloud's Generative AI software that would improve clinical workflows by making it easier for doctors and researchers to quickly track down patient information, the tech giant said. Advertisement

Google Cloud was also working with several other healthcare organizations as part of the effort.

The system would give health practitioners immediate access to medical records that can be instantly cross-referenced to voluminous medical research from multiple sources, as well as other relevant guidelines, that could lead to more proper diagnoses and treatments, potentially saving lives.

Before now, healthcare workers have been bogged down by paperwork that is typically scattered among several agencies in varying formats, drawing critical attention away from patient care.

The program will also reduce the time it takes to build and develop custom chatbots and other customer-facing search applications while requiring minimal coding, modest web management and very little if any cloud security needed as those elements are already baked into the system's infrastructure.

The new intelligence tool can also generate real-time, personalized patient readouts.

Mayo Clinic is one of the first U.S. entities to test the Enterprise Search on Generative AI App Builder, or Gen App Builder, which was already said to be in full compliance with federal HIPAA laws.

"Our prioritization of patient safety, privacy, and ethical considerations, means that generative AI can have a significant and positive impact on how we work and deliver healthcare," said Cris Ross, Mayo's Chief Information Officer. "Google Cloud's tools have the potential to unlock sources of information that typically aren't searchable in a conventional manner, or are difficult to access or interpret, from a patient's complex medical history to their imaging, genomics, and labs. Accessing insights more quickly and easily could drive more cures, create more connections with patients, and transform healthcare."

Google emphasized that it was taking a responsible approach to the technology, saying customers would retain control over the privacy of their healthcare data.

"Generative AI has the potential to transform healthcare by enhancing human interactions and automating operations like never before," said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. "Mayo Clinic is a world leader in leveraging AI for good, and they are a critical partner as we identify responsible ways to bring this transformative technology to healthcare."

