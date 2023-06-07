Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 7, 2023 / 6:13 PM

GameStop fires CEO after earnings report, causing stock to slip in late trading

By Simon Druker
1/4
Shares of video game retailer GameStop fell in after hours trading Wednesday after the Texas-based company announced it had fired CEO Matthew Furlong. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Shares of video game retailer GameStop fell in after hours trading Wednesday after the Texas-based company announced it had fired CEO Matthew Furlong. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Shares of video game retailer GameStop fell in after-hours trading Wednesday after the Texas-based company announced it had fired CEO Matthew Furlong.

The company's shares were down $4.88 or 18.69% at 5:36 pm EDT, trading at $21.23.

Advertisement

GameStop closed the trading day up $1.42 or 5.75%, at $26.11 after it released its latest earnings report.

The company said it would not conduct a conference call on the earnings.

RELATED After vowing to keep fighting, CNN chief out after less than one year on the job

Activist investor Ryan Cohen was elected by the company's board as executive chairman effective immediately.

"Mr. Cohen's responsibilities include capital allocation and overseeing management. In conjunction, the company's former CEO has been terminated," GameStop said in a brief statement.

"We believe the combination of these efforts to stabilize and optimize our core business and achieve sustained profitability while also focusing on capital allocation under Mr. Cohen's leadership will further unlock long-term value creation for our stockholders," it said in a document filed as part of its earnings report.

RELATED PSG fires coach Christophe Galtier after Ligue 1 title

The news comes less than a year after the company replaced its Chief Financial Officer amid a large round of layoffs.

Cohen, who founded online pet goods retailer Chewy, was brought in at the same time to help lead the company's turnaround.

Advertisement

GameStop drew massive public attention as a "meme stock" targeted by online traders, causing shares to soar for a period.

RELATED Elon Musk reclaims title of world's richest person

The company has since slashed administrative expenses by more than $100 million over the last year.

In Wednesday's earnings filing, the company reported $1.24 billion in revenue, down from $1.38 billion the previous year. Net losses over the same period decreased from $157.9 million to $50.5 million.

Latest Headlines

Former Trump aide testifies before grand jury in classified documents probe
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Former Trump aide testifies before grand jury in classified documents probe
June 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Budowich, a former aide to former President Donald Trump, testified Wednesday before a federal grand jury in Miami, Fla., in Trump's classified documents probe, later calling the investigation "deeply troubling."
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito want more time before revealing finances
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito want more time before revealing finances
June 7 (UPI) -- Seven of the nine U.S. Supreme Court justices released their financial disclosures on Wednesday, while Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito requested extensions.
Joe Biden nominates former Florida Rep. Charlie Crist for U.N. position
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Joe Biden nominates former Florida Rep. Charlie Crist for U.N. position
June 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has nominated former Florida representative and governor Charlie Crist to serve on the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization council.
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
June 7 (UPI) -- Air quality warnings are in place across the Northeastern United States while the Federal Aviation Administration is slowing flight traffic all due to hazy smoke billowing from Canadian wildfires.
Jan. 6 riot suspect arrested Wednesday accused of using wasp spray on police officers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jan. 6 riot suspect arrested Wednesday accused of using wasp spray on police officers
June 7 (UPI) -- A Long Island man accused of attacking police with wasp spray during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the Capitol Building in Washington DC, was arrested Wednesday, according to the Department of Ju
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
In presidential campaign kickoff in Iowa, Mike Pence rebukes Donald Trump
June 7 (UPI) -- Former vice president Mike Pence gave his most thorough rebuke of former President Donald Trump when he kicked off his presidential campaign in Iowa on Wednesday.
'Great day to be Nebraskan': Statue of author Willa Cather unveiled in D.C.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Great day to be Nebraskan': Statue of author Willa Cather unveiled in D.C.
June 7 (UPI) -- A bronze sculpture of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Willa Cather was unveiled Wednesday in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.
Victims, suspect ID'd in Richmond school graduation shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Victims, suspect ID'd in Richmond school graduation shooting
June 7 (UPI) -- Officials on Wednesday identified a graduating high school senior and his stepfather as the two people killed in a shooting after a graduation ceremony in Richmond, Va.
Democrats announce $104.6 million FEMA aid for asylum seekers in New York City
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democrats announce $104.6 million FEMA aid for asylum seekers in New York City
June 7 (UPI) -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced the additional grant funding through the newly established federal Shelter and Services Program.
Ashfall expected as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ashfall expected as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again
June 7 (UPI) -- Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted again on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
Concessions made for bipartisan debt limit deal proving costly to many
Concessions made for bipartisan debt limit deal proving costly to many
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
Canadian wildfires blanket Northeast in unhealthy smoke, haze
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement