'Great day to be a Nebraskan' as statue of author Willa Cather unveiled in D.C.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. (L to R at right) and elected leaders from Nebraska unveil a statue of American author Willa Cather at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- A bronze sculpture of Pulitzer Prize winning author Willa Cather is now on display inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Wednesday The statue was unveiled inside the National Statuary Hall on Wednesday. Advertisement

Cather, who died in 1947, is remembered for stories about the Great Plains and her novels O Pioneers!, The Song of the Lark, and My Ántoni.

She won the 1923 Pulitzer for One of Ours, a novel partially set in Nebraska during World War I, and she later spoke during the 1933 Pulitzer Prize ceremony in New York City.

Cather was a student at and graduated from the University of Nebraska while the school's military department was run by Gen. John J. Pershing, who headed up American forces during World War I.

She famously prohibited any film adaptations of her work and publishing of her personal correspondence letters.

The bronze statue honors both Cather and her home state of Nebraska.

"It's a great day to be a Nebraskan," Nebraska Gov. James Pillen said during Wednesday's ceremony, later quoting the famous author: "Where there is great love, there are always miracles."

Several other elected officials from Nebraska attended the ceremony.

"Willa Cather's formative years in Red Cloud, Neb., introduced her to the Plains and those who made them their home," said Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb.

"A number of her works featured honest and rich retellings of the challenges faced by Nebraskans in our intimate relationship to the land," Smith said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., unveiled the sculpture, which will be seen by the millions of visitors to the U.S. Capitol each year.