Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 7, 2023 / 2:15 PM

'Great day to be a Nebraskan' as statue of author Willa Cather unveiled in D.C.

By Simon Druker
1/4
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. (L to R at right) and elected leaders from Nebraska unveil a statue of American author Willa Cather at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. (L to R at right) and elected leaders from Nebraska unveil a statue of American author Willa Cather at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- A bronze sculpture of Pulitzer Prize winning author Willa Cather is now on display inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Wednesday

The statue was unveiled inside the National Statuary Hall on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Cather, who died in 1947, is remembered for stories about the Great Plains and her novels O Pioneers!, The Song of the Lark, and My Ántoni.

She won the 1923 Pulitzer for One of Ours, a novel partially set in Nebraska during World War I, and she later spoke during the 1933 Pulitzer Prize ceremony in New York City.

RELATED Loneliness may increase risk of death among cancer survivors

Cather was a student at and graduated from the University of Nebraska while the school's military department was run by Gen. John J. Pershing, who headed up American forces during World War I.

She famously prohibited any film adaptations of her work and publishing of her personal correspondence letters.

The bronze statue honors both Cather and her home state of Nebraska.

RELATED Utah school district that removed Bible from libraries now reviewing Book of Mormon

"It's a great day to be a Nebraskan," Nebraska Gov. James Pillen said during Wednesday's ceremony, later quoting the famous author: "Where there is great love, there are always miracles."

Advertisement

Several other elected officials from Nebraska attended the ceremony.

"Willa Cather's formative years in Red Cloud, Neb., introduced her to the Plains and those who made them their home," said Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb.

RELATED Member of Oath Keepers pleads guilty in storming Capitol

"A number of her works featured honest and rich retellings of the challenges faced by Nebraskans in our intimate relationship to the land," Smith said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., unveiled the sculpture, which will be seen by the millions of visitors to the U.S. Capitol each year.

Latest Headlines

House Oversight head James Comer plans to hold FBI Director Wray in contempt
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
House Oversight head James Comer plans to hold FBI Director Wray in contempt
June 7 (UPI) -- House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., released a resolution on Wednesday to hold FBI Director Chris Wray in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena.
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
U.S. News // 6 days ago
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
The 2024 U.S. presidential race is ramping up, with Republican candidates launching campaigns for the party's nomination to take on Democrat President Joe Biden. Here's a rundown of candidates who have announced so far.
Watch live: Mike Pence holds rally to kick off presidential campaign in Iowa
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch live: Mike Pence holds rally to kick off presidential campaign in Iowa
June 7 (UPI) -- Former vice president Mike Pence is holding a rally in Iowa Wednesday afternoon, during which he will kick off his presidential campaign.
After vowing to keep fighting, CNN chief out after less than one year on the job
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
After vowing to keep fighting, CNN chief out after less than one year on the job
June 7 (UPI) -- One day after vowing to continue to "fight like hell" to win over newsroom employees, CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht resigned Wednesday, effective immediately.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches presidential run
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches presidential run
June 7 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday that he would seek the Republican presidential nomination for 2024.
Used car prices at the wholesale level declined this spring
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Used car prices at the wholesale level declined this spring
June 7 (UPI) -- A lagging indicator on used vehicle prices at the wholesale level showed a decline, though that rate of decline was expected to slow, a U.S. index published Wednesday showed.
Mortgage applications drop 30% below year-ago levels
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mortgage applications drop 30% below year-ago levels
June 7 (UPI) -- Though mortgage rates declined from week-ago levels, total applications are still about 30% lower than they were at this time last year as borrowing remains prohibitive, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday.
Google Cloud partners with Mayo Clinic on new AI tool to improve patient care
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Google Cloud partners with Mayo Clinic on new AI tool to improve patient care
June 7 (UPI) -- Google Cloud has announced a new partnership with Mayo Clinic that will introduce a revolutionary new Artificial Intelligence tool that aims to improve the efficiency of healthcare throughout the United States.
Florida deputies arrest neighbor accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida deputies arrest neighbor accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens
June 7 (UPI) -- Police in Florida arrested Susan Lorincz, the neighbor accused of fatally shooting Ajike Owens through a closed door last week.
New York City sues Hyundai, Kia over lack of anti-theft devices
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New York City sues Hyundai, Kia over lack of anti-theft devices
June 7 (UPI) -- New York City filed a federal lawsuit against South Korean auto leaders Hyundai and Kai for not doing enough to prevent thefts after a TikTok social media challenge led to a dramatic jump in the vehicles being taken.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
Before his execution, Michael Tisius expresses remorse for killing Missouri jail guards
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Florida says it flew migrants to California as flights come under investigation
Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
Southern Poverty Law Center labels parents' rights groups extremist, anti-government
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
2 mourners shot at cemetery burial of 10-year-old gun violence victim
Concessions made for bipartisan debt limit deal proving costly to many
Concessions made for bipartisan debt limit deal proving costly to many
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement