North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday he will make a bid for the Republican presidential nomination. Photo courtesy of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

June 7 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday that he would seek the Republican presidential nomination for 2024. Burgum made the announcement in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, saying that he would be a new leader for the economy. Advertisement

"We need a change in the White House," Burgum said. "We need a new leader for a changing economy. That's why I'm announcing my run for president today."

Burgum shared a campaign announcement video later Wednesday, declaring that "America is facing new challenges and how we respond will define our future.

Today, America's facing new challenges, and how we respond will define our future. We need a new leader for our changing economy. As Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum has cut red tape, balanced the budget, and passed the largest tax cuts in state history - and now he's ready... pic.twitter.com/0HK5WRTft2— Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) June 7, 2023

Prior to becoming North Dakota's governor, Burgum served as a consultant at McKinsey & Company, and then founded a tech company called Great Plains Software.

As the leader of the state, Burgum signed a law that bans abortion through criminalization and includes very narrow exceptions for pregnancies as the result of rape or incest.

He also signed a bill blocking transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.