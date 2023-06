New York City sued Hyundai and Kia over a lack of anti-theft protections that led to their vehicles being stolen. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- New York City filed a federal lawsuit against South Korean auto leaders Hyundai and Kia for not doing enough to prevent thefts after a TikTok social media challenge led to a dramatic jump in the vehicles being taken. The video encouraged people to steal certain models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles which could be hotwired by using a common USB cord. The video caused jumps in thefts across the largest cities in the country. Advertisement

In the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, the city claimed the companies simply did not do enough to make investments to keep their vehicles from being stolen, creating a "public nuisance."

"In electing profits over safety and deviating from industry norms by not including engine immobilizers as a standard safety feature, defendants created and maintained a public nuisance," the city said in court documents.

"This case is a clear example of what happens to public safety when car manufacturers choose not to include standard anti-theft technology in their cars. Making sure cars are not easy to steal protects both property and the public by keeping dangerous drivers in stolen vehicles off the roads."

In February, Hyundai and Kia confirmed they were releasing new anti-theft software at no cost to vehicle owners after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it lacked common theft deterrents.

Baltimore, Cleveland, Milwaukee, San Diego and Seattle have all sued the South Korean automakers as well over theft issues.

Hyundai said it has made immobilizers standard on all vehicles since November 2021 while Kia said it is working with law enforcement to identify the role social media has played in the car thefts.