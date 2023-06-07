Trending
U.S. News
June 7, 2023 / 5:57 PM

Former Trump aide testifies before grand jury in classified documents probe

By Sheri Walsh
A former aide to former President Donald Trump testified Wednesday before a federal grand jury in Miami about classified documents found at Trump’s Florida home. Taylor Budowich, who is currently a top adviser at the political action committee MAGA, Inc., called the investigation “bogus and deeply troubling" following Wednesday's testimony. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
June 7 (UPI) -- A former aide to ex-President Donald Trump testified Wednesday before a federal grand jury in Miami about classified documents found at Trump's Florida home, later calling the investigation "bogus and deeply troubling."

Taylor Budowich, who is a top adviser at the political action committee MAGA Inc., which is supporting Trump's re-election bid, was among a number of witnesses to testify.

"Today, in what can only be described as a bogus and deeply troubling effort to use the power of government to 'get' Trump, I fulfilled a legal obligation to testify in front of a federal grand jury and I answered every question honestly," Budowich said in a statement.

"America has become a sick and broken nation -- a decline led by Joe Biden and power hungry Democrats. I will not be intimidated by this weaponization of government," Budowich added. "For me, the need to unite our nation and make America great again has never been more clear than it is today."

Special counsel Jack Smith has been conducting an investigation on behalf of the Justice Department into how classified documents were handled following Trump's term in the White House, after boxes containing sensitive material were found last August at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home.

A grand jury in Florida has been hearing testimony over the past few weeks from witnesses connected to the investigation, including Trump aides and attorneys, as well as Mar-a-Lago employees.

On Monday, Trump lawyers John Rowley, James Trusty and Lindsey Halligan met with Justice Department officials in Washington, D.C., CBS reported, citing two people familiar with the probe and a photo of the legal team.

Trump's legal team had requested to meet last month with Attorney General Merrick Garland about the classified documents probe, but NBC News reported Garland was not present at Monday's meeting.

Last week, prosecutors received an audio recording of Trump talking about a classified military document he kept after leaving the White House, according to reports by CNN, CBS News and The New York Times.

Trump has called the classified documents investigation -- among others -- politically motivated, insisting he has done nothing wrong. On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump blasted the timing.

"They are launching all of the many fake investigations against me right smack in the middle of my campaign, something which is unheard of and not supposed to happen. DOJ, FBI, New York A.G., New York D.A., Atlanta D.A. Facists all!" Trump wrote Wednesday in mostly caps.

