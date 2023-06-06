Trending
June 6, 2023 / 5:48 PM

Subpoena suggested for Harlan Crow over gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas

By Joe Fisher
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Tuesday in a statement that the committee has begun discussing the “next steps” to compel Harland Crow to answer questions about gifts provided to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, including by subpoena. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Tuesday in a statement that the committee has begun discussing the "next steps" to compel Harland Crow to answer questions about gifts provided to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, including by subpoena. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

June 6 (UPI) -- The Senate Finance Committee is considering a subpoena for Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow over his relationship with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said Tuesday in a statement that the committee has begun discussing the "next steps" to compel Crow to answer questions, including by subpoena.

In May, Wyden issued a letter to Crow's attorney requesting records related to flight and yacht trips he took with Thomas and other supposed gifts. Crow has not complied with requests from lawmakers since it was revealed that Thomas had accepted lavish gifts and trips from the high-profile Republican Party donor.

According to Wyden, Crow's attorney responded in a letter stating that he will decline to provide details about his relationship with Thomas. Wyden said the letter provided vague information about the financial arrangements to cover the costs of chartering his plane or super-size yacht.

"It comes as little surprise that Mr. Crow is doubling down on bogus legal theories as he continues to stonewall basic questions about his gifts to Clarence Thomas and his family. If anything, the most recent letter from his attorney raises more questions than it answers," Wyden said in a statement.

"Far too often, efforts to investigate real life tax practices of the ultra-wealthy and powerful end with this kind of vague, carefully worded assurance that everything is on the level. That's simply not good enough."

The senator did not detail a timeline of events to come but said discussions about those next steps will continue.

The letter from Crow's attorney Michael D. Bopp, dated for last Friday, said Wyden's request failed to "establish a valid justification for the committee's impermissible legislative tax audit of a private citizen."

"The committee cannot demand information about Mr. Crow's personal friendship with Justice Thomas when, as here, other sources could reasonably provide Congress the information it needs," the letter reads.

