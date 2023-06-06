Trending
June 6, 2023 / 8:55 PM

Teen arrested, accused of using website in attempt to put hit on 7-year-old

By Joe Fisher

June 6 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for attempting to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old in Storm Lake, Iowa.

The Storm Lake Police Department was alerted early Friday morning by the webmasters of parody website "RentaHitman.com" that a person had visited the site twice attempting to set up the contract killing of a child, according to a press release obtained by UPI.

The person allegedly provided the child's name, address and other details to assist in locating them.

Investigators identified the suspect in the early morning hours and prepared an undercover officer to pose as a hitman and arrange contact. The officer met with the suspect and confirmed details about their desire to have the child killed. The suspect allegedly again provided the name and home address, as well as the time that the child would be home.

The suspect was arrested at about 3:30 p.m.

"Based on evidence obtained throughout the investigation, police believe that the solicitation was a credible threat towards the victim," the press release said.

The teenager was charged with felony solicitation to commit murder. They were transported to the Northwest Iowa Youth Emergency Services Center, in Cherokee, Iowa, and referred to juvenile court.

The Storm Lake Police Department did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publishing.

