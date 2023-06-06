NOAA announces $2.6 billion to protect coastal communities

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced $2.6 billion in funds for an initiative to protect coastal communities. File Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced a new $2.6 billion initiative to protect coastal communities. The initiative will use funds from the Inflation Reduction Act, as part of the Biden administration's Investing in America agenda. Advertisement

About $400 million will be appropriated in coordination with American Indian nations.

Funds will also be used to improve the collection of weather data and strengthen the NOAA's research vehicles like airplanes and ships.

RELATED NOAA effort could help Alaska expand its marine aquaculture industry

"Under President Biden's leadership, we are making the most significant direct investment in climate resilience in the nation's history," said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

"As part of our more than $2.6 billion investment in regional coastal resiliency and conservation projects, we will be dedicating $390 million directly to Tribal priorities for habitat restoration and bolstering fish populations, and supplying crucial funding to ensure our coastal communities are better prepared for the effects of climate change," Raimondo continued.

Advertisement

The NOAA noted the importance of working with Indigenous populations for coastline protection.

"The historic $2.6 billion investment in climate resilience and coastal communities will help ensure communities tribes and vulnerable populations, have the resources and support needed to prepare, adapt and build resilience to weather and climate events," the NOAA said.

"This massive investment will go a long way in helping NOAA prepare communities for natural disasters and more effectively address the environmental and economic impacts to help millions recover from these events," said Deputy Secretary Don Graves.

The round of funding follows a $562 million investment announced in April, which will fund almost 150 projects under NOAA's Climate-Ready Coasts Initiative through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.