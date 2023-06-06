1/5

The largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization in the United States declared a state of emergency for the first time in its over four decades of existence. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- The largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization in the United States on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for the first time in its over four decades of existence. The Human Rights Campaign, based in Washington, made the declaration "following an unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislative assaults sweeping state houses this year." Advertisement

The group says the "dizzying patchwork" of anti-LGBTQ legislation dotting parts of the country can make it dangerous for members of that community to travel there. It is offering a guidebook detailing the various rules and regulations by state, as well a person's individual rights.

A report published by the group Tuesday, titled LGBTQ+ Americans Under Attack, finds there have been 525 bills introduced in 41 state legislatures over the last year, attacking the LGBTQ+ community. Over 200 of those bills specifically target the transgender community, the group says.

More than 75 have since been signed into law so far this year, restricting access to medical care, education and recreational activities, according to the report.

Gender non-conforming youth, in particular it says, have been the hardest hit demographic.

"LGBTQ+ Americans are living in a state of emergency. The multiplying threats facing millions in our community are not just perceived - they are real, tangible and dangerous. In many cases they are resulting in violence against LGBTQ+ people, forcing families to uproot their lives and flee their homes in search of safer states, and triggering a tidal wave of increased homophobia and transphobia that puts the safety of each and every one of us at risk," Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said in a statement.

Advertisement

"There is an imminent threat to the health and safety of millions of LGBTQ+ people and families, who are living every day in uncertainty and fear. Our number one priority will always be ensuring that LGBTQ+ people are safe and have the tools they need to defend and protect themselves against acts of hostility, discrimination and -- in the most extreme cases -- violence."