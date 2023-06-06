Trending
June 6, 2023 / 3:31 PM

Judge orders names released of Rep. George Santos bail backers

By Simon Druker
1/3
A New York judge on Tuesday ordered the names to be released of whoever is responsible for posting the half-million-dollar bail for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Tuesday ordered the names to be released of whoever is responsible for posting the half-million-dollar bail for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y.

Santos is currently free on $500,000 bail and has until Friday to appeal the decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Shields.

Shields ruled the names of the bail guarantors will remain under seal until Friday.

Lawyers for Santos, 34, had urged the judge to keep the names a secret, arguing it would draw too much public attention and scrutiny.

"If this Court is so inclined to unseal the sureties, we truly fear for their health, safety and well being," lawyer Joseph Murray said in court Tuesday.

"My client would rather surrender to pretrial detainment than subject these suretors to what will inevitably come."

Santos was charged in May in a 13-count federal indictment. Prosecutors accused the first-term congressman of wire fraud, money laundering, theft, and lying to Congress.

The Justice Department alleges Santos improperly used contributions for personal expenses, wrongfully collected more than $24,000 in unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic and lied to Congress on financial disclosure forms.

Santos has called the charges a "witch hunt" and pleaded not guilty.

Three unarmed people are behind Santos' bond.

The New York Times originally argued in court in May to have the names made public.

Other media outlets joined the suit, contending the case "presents an obvious opportunity for political influence."

The House Ethics committee has been investigating Santos since March.

He has faced heavy public criticism during his time in office.

Santos has admitted to lying about his background, including his own religion and insinuating family members died in the Holocaust.

