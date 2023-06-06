Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 6, 2023 / 2:13 PM

Chris Christie set to launch campaign for Republican presidential nomination

By Joe Fisher
1/3
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch his second presidential campaign on Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch his second presidential campaign on Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Another former ally of Donald Trump will contend with him for the Republican nomination for president as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to launch his second campaign on Tuesday.

Christie follows former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the growing field of candidates with ties to the former president. Christie will formally announce his candidacy in a town hall at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester, N.H., at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Advertisement

The former governor previously ran for president in the 2016 election cycle. He dropped out before 2016 began and went on to turn down a position in Trump's Cabinet. He did serve on Trump's transition team, however, and remained a confidant for the president.

Since Trump lost the 2020 election, and subsequently questioned its legitimacy by allegedly attempting to overturn the result, Christie has distanced himself from the former president. In March, he was the first likely Republican candidate to publicly state that he would not support Trump as a presidential candidate again, Axios reports.

Advertisement

"Look, I just can't," Christie said. "When you have the Jan. 6 choir at a rally and you show video of it -- I just don't think that person is appropriate for the presidency."

The 60-year-old served two terms as governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018. During his governorship, Christie oversaw state employment reform and supported the development of natural gas pipelines that were met with pushback from environmental groups.

He also championed judicial reform that would prioritize treatment over punishment for people with drug problems. However, he remained an opponent of the decriminalization of marijuana.

RELATED 2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race

His time as governor also was filled with controversy. Most notably, two of his former aids were found guilty in a conspiracy to shut down the George Washington Bridge in 2013. The scheme, referred to as "Bridgegate," was an act of retaliation against Fort Lee, N.J.'s Democratic Mayor Mark Sokolich for not endorsing Christie's re-election campaign.

Christie has denied any involvement with the conspiracy.

RELATED Social activist Cornel West announces presidential bid with People's Party

Read More

Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race

Latest Headlines

Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil rape case
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil rape case
June 6 (UPI) -- Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. settled a federal civil lawsuit on Tuesday that accused him of rape, allowing him to dodge a trial that was scheduled to start the same day.
Energy Department revises forecast for gasoline prices higher
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Energy Department revises forecast for gasoline prices higher
June 6 (UPI) -- An increase in domestic consumption and the potential for elevated crude oil prices led to a near-2% upward revision in the forecast for the consumer price for gasoline, the U.S. Energy Department reported Tuesday.
Treasury sanctions Mexican cartel members for arms trafficking, fuel theft, money laundering
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Treasury sanctions Mexican cartel members for arms trafficking, fuel theft, money laundering
June 6 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Tuesday sanctioned two members of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion for arms trafficking in the United States and fuel theft in Mexico.
EPA announces $115 million for Jackson, Miss., water infrastructure
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EPA announces $115 million for Jackson, Miss., water infrastructure
June 6 (UPI) -- Jackson, Miss., received a federal lifeline in its water crisis on Tuesday with the Environmental Protection Agency promising $115 million to support critical water infrastructure in Mississippi's capital city.
West Coast labor dispute threatens commerce, supply chain at nation's busiest port
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
West Coast labor dispute threatens commerce, supply chain at nation's busiest port
June 6 (UPI) -- Operations at multiple ports from Los Angeles to Seattle returned to normal Monday after a multi-state walkout that began last Friday when unionized shipping employees in Oakland refused to show up for work.
Utah tribe says state conspired to stop purchase of ancestral land
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Utah tribe says state conspired to stop purchase of ancestral land
SALT LAKE CITY, June 6 (UPI) -- The Ute Indian Tribe of the Ouray and Uintah Reservation has filed a lawsuit alleging Utah state agencies conspired to stop it from buying Tabby Mountain, a 28,500-acre piece of its ancestral land.
Merck lawsuit claims Medicare drug price negotiation is unconstitutional
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Merck lawsuit claims Medicare drug price negotiation is unconstitutional
June 6 (UPI) -- The drugmaker Merck sued the Biden administration on Tuesday, alleging that the Medicare's ability to negotiate drug prices is unconstitutional.
SEC complaint accuses Coinbase of running unauthorized crypto exchange
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
SEC complaint accuses Coinbase of running unauthorized crypto exchange
June 6 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint against Coinbase on Tuesday, accusing the firm of operating an unauthorized cryptocurrency exchange.
Human Rights Campaign declares LGBTQ+ state of emergency
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Human Rights Campaign declares LGBTQ+ state of emergency
June 6 (UPI) -- The largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization in the United States, the Human Rights Campaign, declared a state of emergency for the first time in its over four decades of existence.
Natalee Holloway suspect to challenge extradition to U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Natalee Holloway suspect to challenge extradition to U.S.
June 6 (UPI) -- The Dutch man suspected in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway is challenging his extradition to the United States on fraud charges, his lawyer said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas sheriff recommends criminal charges after migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
Texas sheriff recommends criminal charges after migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
Major dam in Russia-occupied Ukraine destroyed; thousands evacuated
Iran unveils homegrown defense shield-busting hypersonic missile
Iran unveils homegrown defense shield-busting hypersonic missile
Skeletal remains found on Virginia construction site belong to child from 1800s
Skeletal remains found on Virginia construction site belong to child from 1800s
Family of slain mother, shot through neighbor's closed door in Florida, urges arrest
Family of slain mother, shot through neighbor's closed door in Florida, urges arrest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement