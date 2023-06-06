Chris Christie set to launch campaign for Republican presidential nomination

1/3

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch his second presidential campaign on Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Another former ally of Donald Trump will contend with him for the Republican nomination for president as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to launch his second campaign on Tuesday. Christie follows former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in the growing field of candidates with ties to the former president. Christie will formally announce his candidacy in a town hall at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics in Manchester, N.H., at 6:30 p.m. EST. Advertisement

The former governor previously ran for president in the 2016 election cycle. He dropped out before 2016 began and went on to turn down a position in Trump's Cabinet. He did serve on Trump's transition team, however, and remained a confidant for the president.

Since Trump lost the 2020 election, and subsequently questioned its legitimacy by allegedly attempting to overturn the result, Christie has distanced himself from the former president. In March, he was the first likely Republican candidate to publicly state that he would not support Trump as a presidential candidate again, Axios reports.

"Look, I just can't," Christie said. "When you have the Jan. 6 choir at a rally and you show video of it -- I just don't think that person is appropriate for the presidency."

The 60-year-old served two terms as governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018. During his governorship, Christie oversaw state employment reform and supported the development of natural gas pipelines that were met with pushback from environmental groups.

He also championed judicial reform that would prioritize treatment over punishment for people with drug problems. However, he remained an opponent of the decriminalization of marijuana.

His time as governor also was filled with controversy. Most notably, two of his former aids were found guilty in a conspiracy to shut down the George Washington Bridge in 2013. The scheme, referred to as "Bridgegate," was an act of retaliation against Fort Lee, N.J.'s Democratic Mayor Mark Sokolich for not endorsing Christie's re-election campaign.

Christie has denied any involvement with the conspiracy.