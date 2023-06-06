Trending
Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil rape case

By Clyde Hughes
Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. settled a civil case accusing him of rape on Tuesday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. settled a civil case accusing him of rape on Tuesday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. settled a federal civil lawsuit on Tuesday that accused him of rape.

The case was set to go to trial with jury selection scheduled for Tuesday but an entry on an electronic docket noted that the "parties have resolved the matter."

The plaintiff was asking for $6 million in the trial but settlement details were not disclosed.

"I have no comment at this time," the woman's attorney, Gloria Allred, told ABC News.

The woman claimed she meet Gooding in a Greenwich Village restaurant in August 2013 while out with a friend and he proceeded to invite her for drinks at the Mercer Hotel where he was staying.

In his room, the woman said she tried to leave when Gooding started undressing in front of her before throwing her on his bed where he allegedly "aggressively removed" her underwear and raped her. Gooding admitted having sex with the woman but said it was consensual.

Paul A. Crotty, the judge overseeing the case denied a motion from the woman's lawyer allowing her to be represented as "Jane Doe" and ordering her lawyers to "file an amended complaint bearing her legal name."

The trial judge said earlier that three other women who had accused Gooding of abuse from 2009 to 2019 would be allowed to testify against him.

Gooding barely avoided prison time by entering a guilty plea to a misdemeanor in state court that accused him of groping several women. He was allowed to withdraw that plea for a lesser charge after receiving alcohol and behavioral counseling.

Gooding's legal problems first started on June 13, 2019, on the original misdemeanor charges for having touched a 29-year-old woman at a Manhattan lounge. His attorney at the time claimed the accusations were a product of his client being a celebrity.

