Major Microsoft 365 outage prevents thousands from accessing email, more

Microsoft experienced a major outage Monday morning, with thousands of users getting error messages and being unable to access its Microsoft 365 software suite.

June 5 (UPI) -- Microsoft experienced a major outage Monday morning, with thousands of users receiving error messages and being unable to access the Microsoft 365 software suite. More than 15,000 outages were reported at the peak of the outage. Advertisement

"We're reviewing our networking systems and recent updates in an effort to identify the underlying root cause of the issue," the company said in one of several Tweets updating the situation.

"We've reverted the update and telemetry shows service improvement. We're continuing to monitor the service to ensure recovery and performing actions to address any residual impact," the company stated.

The online version of the Microsoft Outlook email service also was affected by the outage, which began around 10 a.m. EDT.

The messaging service Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business also were affected.

The company's services have been hit by three outages already this year.