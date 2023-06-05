Advertisement
U.S. News
June 5, 2023 / 2:04 PM

Major Microsoft 365 outage prevents thousands from accessing email, more

By Simon Druker
1/2
Microsoft experienced a major outage Monday morning, with thousands of users getting error messages and being unable to access its Microsoft 365 software suite. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Microsoft experienced a major outage Monday morning, with thousands of users getting error messages and being unable to access its Microsoft 365 software suite. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Microsoft experienced a major outage Monday morning, with thousands of users receiving error messages and being unable to access the Microsoft 365 software suite.

More than 15,000 outages were reported at the peak of the outage.

Advertisement

"We're reviewing our networking systems and recent updates in an effort to identify the underlying root cause of the issue," the company said in one of several Tweets updating the situation.

"We've reverted the update and telemetry shows service improvement. We're continuing to monitor the service to ensure recovery and performing actions to address any residual impact," the company stated.

The online version of the Microsoft Outlook email service also was affected by the outage, which began around 10 a.m. EDT.

The messaging service Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business also were affected.

The company's services have been hit by three outages already this year.

Read More

South Korea approves Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard Artificial intelligence poses 'risk of extinction' for humans, tech experts warn Chipmaker Nvidia joins the trillion-dollar club

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to talk Ukraine in meeting
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Joe Biden, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to talk Ukraine in meeting
June 5 (UPI) -- Ukraine will be a major topic when President Joe Biden meets Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the White House, with plans of possibly providing Ukrainian flyers on the F-16 fighters.
SEC charges crypto-trader Binance with 13 securities violations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SEC charges crypto-trader Binance with 13 securities violations
June 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. government on Monday charged cryptocurrency trader Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, with a handful of security law violations, saying it established a web of deception with U.S. business practices.
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
June 5 (UPI) -- Just days before his birthday, former vice president Mike Pence has officially filed the paperwork to seek the Republican nomination to run for the President of the United States in next year's election.
GM to invest more than $1 billion in upgrades to Michigan truck plants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GM to invest more than $1 billion in upgrades to Michigan truck plants
June 5 (UPI) -- General Motors, one of the so-called Big Three automakers, said Monday it was investing more than $1 billion on upgrades to manufacturing centers in Michigan catering to the next generation of heavy-duty trucks.
U.S. grants go to eliminate rail crossings of roads
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. grants go to eliminate rail crossings of roads
June 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday the federal government is offering more than $570 million in grants to improve traffic and safety by working to eliminate points where railroad tracks cross roads.
Wildfire in Northern Michigan 90% contained as help arrives from neighboring states
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wildfire in Northern Michigan 90% contained as help arrives from neighboring states
June 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire responsible for destroying roughly 2,400 acres of Northern Michigan has been 90% contained as firefighters from other states arrived over the weekend to help battle the rural inferno, officials said.
Small bounce in gas prices expected from Saudi production cuts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Small bounce in gas prices expected from Saudi production cuts
June 5 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices in the U.S. market continue to dip lower and any bump higher from the hike in oil prices that came as a result of Saudi production restraint will be minor, a petroleum market analyst said Monday.
Jake Sullivan pushes Israeli officials 'to improve the lives of Palestinians'
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Jake Sullivan pushes Israeli officials 'to improve the lives of Palestinians'
June 1 (UPI) -- White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan pushed Israeli officials Thursday to seek to "improve the lives of Palestinians."
California launches investigation into migrants flown from Texas to Sacramento
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
California launches investigation into migrants flown from Texas to Sacramento
June 5 (UPI) -- Officials in California said they have launched an investigation after more than a dozen migrants were left on the doorstep of a Sacramento church without prior arrangement or care over the weekend.
Unresponsive plane that flew over D.C. crashes in Virginia
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Unresponsive plane that flew over D.C. crashes in Virginia
June 5 (UPI) -- An aircraft that prompted U.S. fighter jets to be scrambled as it flew unresponsive over Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia has crashed, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 teens killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Missouri house party
2 teens killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Missouri house party
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
Tisius execution set for Tuesday in Missouri, jurors plea for commuted sentence
Tisius execution set for Tuesday in Missouri, jurors plea for commuted sentence
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
Unresponsive plane that flew over D.C. crashes in Virginia
Unresponsive plane that flew over D.C. crashes in Virginia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement