June 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire responsible for scorching roughly 2,400 acres of Northern Michigan has been 90% contained as firefighters from surrounding states arrived over the weekend to help battle the rural inferno, officials said. A crew of 10 firefighters with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources arrived early Sunday and helped snuff out the remaining flames in the Wilderness Trail Fire southeast of Grayling, in the northern part of the state's Lower Peninsula.

The team jumped into action with three fire engines equipped with tractor plow dozers and two fire engines fitted with 300-gallon tanks, hoses, and foam extinguishing systems.

By 7:30 p.m., the crew had helped to put out one of the last remaining blazes in the region, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The team was sent in partnership with the Great Lakes Forest Fire Compact, which calls for agencies in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Manitoba to assist each other during such emergencies.

The blaze started about 1 p.m. Saturday near Staley Lake in Grayling Township when a campfire on private property ignited the surrounding brush before incinerating the sprawling pine forest.

Firefighters also battled through hot and dry conditions throughout the day and the entire night.

DNR Incident Management Leader Mike Janisse issued a statement Sunday saying firefighters were still working to put out the final vestiges of flames as additional crews were expected to arrive soon.

"We're grateful for the help from our neighbors in Wisconsin as well as the support from federal, state and local fire departments, emergency management officials and law enforcement personnel," Janisse said.

Despite the rural surroundings, the fire still threatened dozens of homes, campgrounds, businesses and other property, such as storage sheds, barns, greenhouses and detached garages.

Only three such outbuildings have been declared complete losses, while damage assessments remain ongoing.

Some residents remained under evacuation orders while authorities have also closed many local roads in the area as a precaution.