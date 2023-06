National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan participates in a news briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, Monday, April 24, 2023. File Photo by Chris Kleponis / UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan pushed Israeli officials Thursday to seek to "improve the lives of Palestinians." Sullivan told his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer that Israel needs to take the step that the White House called "critical to realizing a more peaceful, prosperous and integrated region" in a readout of the meeting. Advertisement

In the meeting, Sullivan and the Israeli officials also discussed preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, growing concerns of Russia's "deepening" military relationship with Iran and the importance of increasing support for Ukraine as it defends itself from Iranian drones.

Tensions have escalated between Israel and Palestine in recent months.

This article has been updated to remove some incorrect background information on recent tensions between Israel and Palestine.