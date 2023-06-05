Advertisement
June 5, 2023 / 10:14 AM

Small bounce in gas prices expected from Saudi production cuts

By Daniel J. Graeber
Retail gasoline prices are on the decline and any jump higher that would result from higher oil prices may be limited, a Chicago-based market analyst said Monday. File photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
Retail gasoline prices are on the decline and any jump higher that would result from higher oil prices may be limited, a Chicago-based market analyst said Monday. File photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

June 5 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices in the U.S. market continue to dip lower and any bump higher from the hike in oil prices that came as a result of Saudi production restraint will be minor, a petroleum market analyst said Monday.

Crude oil accounts for the bulk of what consumers pay at the pump, with state-by-state variances coming largely from taxes and transportation costs. The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark for the price of oil, was up 2.2% as of 9:30 a.m. EDT to trade at $77.78 per barrel.

The rally was triggered by decisions made at a weekend meeting of OPEC+, the core members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their non-member state allies such as Russia.

Recent bickering over production levels between Saudi Arabia and Russia caused many analysts to question if a coordinated approach was possible. To that end, Saudi Arabia opted for a voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day starting in July.

Saudi Arabia needs Brent at around $80 per barrel to balance its books.

Patrick DeHaan, the senior petroleum analyst at Chicago-based GasBuddy, said gasoline prices could follow the direction in oil prices as early as this week.

"How long any rise in gas prices lasts is up in the air, but I do not yet believe motorists need to be worried," he said. "Any rise in average prices should be fairly small, and we're still extremely unlikely to make a run at record prices anytime soon."

Travel club AAA on Monday put the national average retail price at $3.55 per gallon, down 3 cents per gallon from week-ago levels and $1.30 less than this time last year.

Demand, meanwhile, may be dropping off after the long Memorial Day holiday weekend. Between May 28 and Saturday, June 3, DeHaan said demand was 2.3% lower than during the similar period before the holiday weekend.

The federal government in a market report for May put the 2023 average retail price at $3.33 per gallon. A revised estimate comes out Tuesday.

U.S. grants go to eliminate rail crossings of roads
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
U.S. grants go to eliminate rail crossings of roads
June 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday the federal government is offering more than $570 million in grants to improve traffic and safety by working to eliminate points where railroad tracks cross roads.
Wildfire in Northern Michigan 90% contained as help arrives from neighboring states
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Wildfire in Northern Michigan 90% contained as help arrives from neighboring states
June 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire responsible for destroying roughly 2,400 acres of Northern Michigan has been 90% contained as firefighters from other states arrived over the weekend to help battle the rural inferno, officials said.
Jake Sullivan pushes Israeli officials 'to improve the lives of Palestinians'
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Jake Sullivan pushes Israeli officials 'to improve the lives of Palestinians'
June 1 (UPI) -- White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan pushed Israeli officials Thursday to seek to "improve the lives of Palestinians."
California launches investigation into migrants flown from Texas to Sacramento
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California launches investigation into migrants flown from Texas to Sacramento
June 5 (UPI) -- Officials in California said they have launched an investigation after more than a dozen migrants were left on the doorstep of a Sacramento church without prior arrangement or care over the weekend.
Unresponsive plane that flew over D.C. crashes in Virginia
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Unresponsive plane that flew over D.C. crashes in Virginia
June 5 (UPI) -- An aircraft that prompted U.S. fighter jets to be scrambled as it flew unresponsive over Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia has crashed, officials said.
2 teens killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Missouri house party
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
2 teens killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Missouri house party
June 4 (UPI) -- Police are seeking information on a shooting that happened overnight in Columbia, Mo., that resulted in the deaths of two teenagers and injuries to at least four more.
Tisius execution set for Tuesday in Missouri, jurors plea for commuted sentence
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Tisius execution set for Tuesday in Missouri, jurors plea for commuted sentence
June 4 (UPI) -- The execution of Michael Tisius is scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri while several jurors who convicted him have had a change of heart on his sentence.
Twitter head of trust and safety resigns after Musk criticizes staff over labeling 'anti-trans' video 'hateful'
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Twitter head of trust and safety resigns after Musk criticizes staff over labeling 'anti-trans' video 'hateful'
June 4 (UPI) -- Twitter's head of trust and safety has resigned after owner Elon Musk criticized content moderators for labeling an "anti-trans" video as "hateful conduct."
Suspect arrested after alleged 'ambush' killing of West Virginia officer
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Suspect arrested after alleged 'ambush' killing of West Virginia officer
June 4 (UPI) -- Timmothy Kennedy, 29, is accused of killing Sgt. Cory Maynard in an "ambush" style killing on Friday afternoon.
Police: Fla. woman's car caught fire with kids inside while she shoplifted
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Police: Fla. woman's car caught fire with kids inside while she shoplifted
June 3 (UPI) -- A Florida woman has been charged with aggravated child abuse and arson after allegedly leaving her children inside her car which caught on fire as she was in a store attempting to shoplift merchandise.
