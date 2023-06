1/4

On Monday, multiple sources reported that lawyers for Donald Trump met with officials from the Justice Department to discuss the investigation into classified documents that were discovered at the former president’s Florida home. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday reportedly met with officials from the Justice Department to discuss the ongoing probe into classified documents that were discovered at the former president's Florida home. Sources familiar with the matter confirmed the meeting to ABC News but did not specify who at the department met with the lawyers. Advertisement

Trump lawyers John Rowley, James Trusty and Lindsey Halligan were at the Justice Department building in Washington, D.C., Monday morning, CBS reported, citing two people familiar with the probe and a photo of the legal trio.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco were not present at the meeting, according to NBC News.

Trump himself posted a message shortly after the meeting on his Truth social media platform. "How can (the) DOJ possibly charge me," he wrote in an all-caps message.

The meeting comes less than a week after federal prosecutors received an audio recording, reportedly of the former president talking about a classified military document he kept after leaving the White House.

At the end of May, Trump's legal team requested a meeting with Garland over the classified documents probe, which is being conducted by special counsel Jack Smith.

Advertisement

Smith is conducting the investigation on behalf of the Justice Department, looking into how classified material was handled after Trump's term in office. Several boxes of documents were recovered last August from his Florida resort home in Palm Beach.