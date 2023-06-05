Advertisement
U.S. News
June 5, 2023 / 2:26 PM

Bodies of 3 more victims found in collapsed Iowa apartment building

By Joe Fisher

June 5 (UPI) -- The bodies of three residents who lived in the apartment building that collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, were found over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the city halted plans to demolish the partially collapsed building because at least five residents were missing. By Thursday, two had been accounted for but three still remained missing.

Advertisement

On Saturday, 42-year-old Branden Colvin's body was found in the rubble. The next day, the bodies of 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien were recovered.

Initially officials planned to demolish the building at 324 Main St. swiftly after it partially collapsed on May 28. Rescuers said there were no credible reports of any missing persons at that time. But rescuers would go on to save more than a dozen people, as well as several pets, from the six-story structure.

RELATED Connecticut building collapse injures 8, forces rescue operations

David Valliere, a structural engineer from Select Structural Engineering in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, investigated the building on Feb. 2. He discovered a "localized area of brick [that] is cracked and crumbling" on the exterior wall on the west side of the building.

A report dated Feb. 8 said of the west wall crumbling "this engineer determined that this is not an imminent threat to the building or its residents, but structural repairs will be necessary."

Advertisement

During a second inspection later that month, the same engineer, said "the mason pointed out that the area immediately to the north of the work area has a large and potentially dangerous void beneath the facade wythe of clay brick."

RELATED Engineer previously cited issues with building before collapse, documents show

A wythe is a verticle brick section of a structure.

On May 24, days before the collapse, Valliere wrote in a letter that "these large patches appear ready to fall imminently, which may create a safety hazard to cars or passersby." He noted that the owner had begun the process of removing drywall inside the wall to get a better view of why the brick was crumbling.

The 16,200-square foot, 79-unit mixed-use complex was purchased in June 2021 by Davenport Hotel LLC., owned by Andrew Wold. Wold has been fined $300 and a $95 court fee for failing to maintain a "safe, sanitary, and structurally sound" property, the Des Moines Register reports.

RELATED People remain unaccounted for in Iowa building collapse

Surveillance video nearby shows support bracers bend as pieces of the westside facade begin to fall off in the minutes before the wall gives out. When the building collapsed, it knocked out power to the camera.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Major Microsoft 365 outage prevents thousands from accessing email, more
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Major Microsoft 365 outage prevents thousands from accessing email, more
June 5 (UPI) -- Microsoft experienced a major outage Monday morning, with thousands of users getting error messages and unable to access its Microsoft 365 software suite.
Joe Biden, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to talk Ukraine in meeting
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Joe Biden, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to talk Ukraine in meeting
June 5 (UPI) -- Ukraine will be a major topic when President Joe Biden meets Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the White House, with plans of possibly providing Ukrainian flyers on the F-16 fighters.
SEC charges crypto-trader Binance with 13 securities violations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SEC charges crypto-trader Binance with 13 securities violations
June 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. government on Monday charged cryptocurrency trader Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, with a handful of security law violations, saying it established a web of deception with U.S. business practices.
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
June 5 (UPI) -- Just days before his birthday, former vice president Mike Pence has officially filed the paperwork to seek the Republican nomination to run for the President of the United States in next year's election.
GM to invest more than $1 billion in upgrades to Michigan truck plants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GM to invest more than $1 billion in upgrades to Michigan truck plants
June 5 (UPI) -- General Motors, one of the so-called Big Three automakers, said Monday it was investing more than $1 billion on upgrades to manufacturing centers in Michigan catering to the next generation of heavy-duty trucks.
U.S. grants go to eliminate rail crossings of roads
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. grants go to eliminate rail crossings of roads
June 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday the federal government is offering more than $570 million in grants to improve traffic and safety by working to eliminate points where railroad tracks cross roads.
Wildfire in Northern Michigan 90% contained as help arrives from neighboring states
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wildfire in Northern Michigan 90% contained as help arrives from neighboring states
June 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire responsible for destroying roughly 2,400 acres of Northern Michigan has been 90% contained as firefighters from other states arrived over the weekend to help battle the rural inferno, officials said.
Small bounce in gas prices expected from Saudi production cuts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Small bounce in gas prices expected from Saudi production cuts
June 5 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices in the U.S. market continue to dip lower and any bump higher from the hike in oil prices that came as a result of Saudi production restraint will be minor, a petroleum market analyst said Monday.
Jake Sullivan pushes Israeli officials 'to improve the lives of Palestinians'
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Jake Sullivan pushes Israeli officials 'to improve the lives of Palestinians'
June 1 (UPI) -- White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan pushed Israeli officials Thursday to seek to "improve the lives of Palestinians."
California launches investigation into migrants flown from Texas to Sacramento
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
California launches investigation into migrants flown from Texas to Sacramento
June 5 (UPI) -- Officials in California said they have launched an investigation after more than a dozen migrants were left on the doorstep of a Sacramento church without prior arrangement or care over the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 teens killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Missouri house party
2 teens killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Missouri house party
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
Tisius execution set for Tuesday in Missouri, jurors plea for commuted sentence
Tisius execution set for Tuesday in Missouri, jurors plea for commuted sentence
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
Unresponsive plane that flew over D.C. crashes in Virginia
Unresponsive plane that flew over D.C. crashes in Virginia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement