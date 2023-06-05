Advertisement
U.S. News
June 5, 2023 / 5:55 PM

Robert Hanssen, ex-FBI agent convicted of spying, dies in prison at 79

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent who sold U.S. secrets for $1.4 million to the Soviet Union and later Russia, was found dead Monday in his Colorado prison cell, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Photo courtesy of the FBI
Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent who sold U.S. secrets for $1.4 million to the Soviet Union and later Russia, was found dead Monday in his Colorado prison cell, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Photo courtesy of the FBI

June 5 (UPI) -- Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent who sold U.S. secrets for $1.4 million to the Soviet Union and later Russia, was found dead Monday in his Colorado prison cell, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

"At approximately 6:55 a.m., inmate Robert Hanssen was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary Florence ADMAX in Florence, Colorado," a release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Advertisement

"Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued," the release added. "Mr. Hanssen was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel."

As of Monday afternoon, the Bureau of Prisons had not released a cause of death.

RELATED Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite

Hanssen, 79, had been serving a life sentence at the prison known as the "Alcatraz of the Rockies" since July 17, 2002, after pleading guilty to 15 counts of espionage and conspiracy to avoid the death penalty.

Hanssen was an FBI agent for more than two decades and began spying for the Soviets in 1979, about three years after he joined the bureau. Before his arrest, he was a counterintelligence specialist with the bureau's National Security Division, which gave him access to information from the National Security Agency and the State Department.

Advertisement

He was arrested in February 2001 near his Virginia home while conducting a "dead drop" for his Russian handlers. FBI agents found the package containing highly classified information and a separate package containing $50,000 cash.

RELATED Trial begins for ex-NYPD officer, others accused of operating as Chinese agents

According to the federal indictment, Hanssen gave the Soviets and Russians documents "which directly concerned satellites, early warning systems, means of defense or retaliation against a large-scale attack, communications intelligence and major elements of defense strategy."

The indictment said Hanssen also gave Russia the identities of "individuals acting as agents of the United States (in Russia)," which resulted in the executions of two of them, including Soviet Gen. Dmitri Polyakov.

While Hanssen stopped spying for several years after his wife confronted him, he resumed spying in 1985 using the alias "Ramon Garcia" in exchange for cash, diamonds and foreign bank deposits.

RELATED Russian 'spy' beluga whale spotted in Swedish waters

"I apologize for my behavior. I am shamed by it. Beyond its illegality, I have torn the trust of so many," Hanssen said during his sentencing in 2002.

"Worse, I have opened the door for calumny against my totally innocent wife and our children. I hurt them deeply. I have hurt so many deeply."

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden, Denmark's Frederiksen tout importance of being 'united' on Ukraine
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Joe Biden, Denmark's Frederiksen tout importance of being 'united' on Ukraine
June 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen discussed support for Ukraine their shared values in a meeting at the White House on Monday afternoon.
Apple's WWDC unveils Vision Pro headset, new laptops, advanced operating systems
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Apple's WWDC unveils Vision Pro headset, new laptops, advanced operating systems
June 5 (UPI) -- Apple introduced its latest slate of state-of-the-art tech at its 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, Calif., on Monday, headlined by the Vision Pro headset.
Social activist Cornel West announces presidential bid with People's Party
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Social activist Cornel West announces presidential bid with People's Party
June 5 (UPI) -- Renowned activist Cornel West announced on Monday that he will run for president as a member of the People's Party.
Trump lawyers reportedly meet with prosecutors in classified documents probe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump lawyers reportedly meet with prosecutors in classified documents probe
June 5 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday reportedly met with officials from the Justice Department to discuss the ongoing probe into classified documents that were discovered at the former president's Florida home.
Bodies of 3 more victims found in collapsed Iowa apartment building
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bodies of 3 more victims found in collapsed Iowa apartment building
June 5 (UPI) -- The bodies of three residents who lived in the apartment building that collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, were found over the weekend.
Major Microsoft 365 outage prevents thousands from accessing email, more
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Major Microsoft 365 outage prevents thousands from accessing email, more
June 5 (UPI) -- Microsoft experienced a major outage Monday morning, with thousands of users getting error messages and unable to access its Microsoft 365 software suite.
SEC charges crypto-trader Binance with 13 securities violations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
SEC charges crypto-trader Binance with 13 securities violations
June 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. government on Monday charged cryptocurrency trader Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, with a handful of security law violations, saying it established a web of deception with U.S. business practices.
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
June 5 (UPI) -- Just days before his birthday, former vice president Mike Pence has officially filed the paperwork to seek the Republican nomination to run for the President of the United States in next year's election.
GM to invest more than $1 billion in upgrades to Michigan truck plants
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GM to invest more than $1 billion in upgrades to Michigan truck plants
June 5 (UPI) -- General Motors, one of the so-called Big Three automakers, said Monday it was investing more than $1 billion on upgrades to manufacturing centers in Michigan catering to the next generation of heavy-duty trucks.
U.S. grants go to eliminate rail crossings of roads
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. grants go to eliminate rail crossings of roads
June 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday the federal government is offering more than $570 million in grants to improve traffic and safety by working to eliminate points where railroad tracks cross roads.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 teens killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Missouri house party
2 teens killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Missouri house party
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
Unresponsive plane that flew over D.C. crashes in Virginia
Unresponsive plane that flew over D.C. crashes in Virginia
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
Former Vice President Mike Pence officially enters Republican primary race
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement