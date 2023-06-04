Advertisement
U.S. News
June 4, 2023 / 1:15 PM

Twitter head of trust and safety resigns after Musk criticizes staff over labeling 'anti-trans' video 'hateful'

By Joe Fisher
Twitter’s head of trust and safety has resigned after owner Elon Musk criticized content moderators for labeling an anti-trans video as “hateful conduct.” . File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 4 (UPI) -- Twitter's head of trust and safety has resigned after owner Elon Musk criticized content moderators for labeling an "anti-trans" video as "hateful conduct."

Ella Irwin, the now-former head of trust and safety, acknowledged her resignation on Twitter, teasing a 24-post thread explaining why she resigned. There was no thread, however, and she expressed gratitude for her time with the company.

"Just kidding folks. There's no thread," Irwin tweeted on Friday. "In all seriousness, I did resign but this has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I'm so thankful to have worked with this amazing team of passionate, creative and hardworking people."

Though Irwin did not share details on what led to her departure, it came on the same day that Musk rebuked content moderators for labeling The Daily Wire's "What is a Woman?" video.

The video, created by conservative commentator Matt Walsh, has been widely criticized as being anti-trans and intentionally misgendering people.

Walsh is an outspoken detractor of the transgender community and the video was released to mark the beginning of Pride Month.

After the release, Jeremy Boreing, co-founder of the Daily Wire, complained that the video was labeled "hateful conduct." Musk, who had retweeted and complimented the video, said Twitter had made a mistake.

"This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed," Musk replied. "Whether or not you agree with using someone's preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws."

Musk clarified that he does call people by their preferred pronouns to demonstrate "good manners," but he opposed the backlash over misgendering.

Since Musk purchased Twitter, he has rolled back a number of policies related to hate speech, specifically removing misgendering its list of violations, NBC News reported.

