June 3, 2023 / 4:49 PM

Teacher stun gunned by L.A. police died from enlarged heart, autopsy says

By Matt Bernardini
An autopsy has concluded that a teacher who died after being stun gunned by Los Angeles police in January died from an enlarged heart and cocaine use. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
An autopsy has concluded that a teacher who died after being stun gunned by Los Angeles police in January died from an enlarged heart and cocaine use. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- A teacher who died after he was stun gunned multiple times by Los Angeles police officers died from an enlarged heart and cocaine use, an autopsy has concluded.

Keenan Anderson, 31, whose police-related death on Jan. 3 had sparked condemnation from activists, died from the "effects of cardiomyopathy and cocaine use," the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said in a statement issued Friday.

Police said they used stun guns on Anderson after responding to a traffic incident and finding him to be exhibiting "erratic behavior."

Anderson was a teacher for more than eight years and worked at a charter school in Washington, D.C., family members said. He was visiting them in Los Angeles at the time of his death.

His survivors filed suit in January seeking $50 million in damages from the city.

The death of Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matters co-founder Patrisse Cullors, triggered impassioned protests in part because it was one of a trio of police-related deaths over a span of just two days in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass voiced praise for the late teacher in a statement issued to media outlets Friday in the wake of the coroner's report.

"Keenan Anderson was a father, a son, a brother, a cousin, and an educator of young people," she said. "He was loved and he is missed. My thoughts are with his friends and family as I know the release of this report will cause them and many Angelenos great pain as they still mourn this loss."

The LAPD has said they are continuing an investigation into the incident and a decision on the necessity of the use of force is expected in August.

Jan. 6 rioter who said Trump gave him 'marching orders' convicted

Latest Headlines

Massive New Jersey wildfire completely contained, officials say
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Massive New Jersey wildfire completely contained, officials say
June 3 (UPI) -- New Jersey said Saturday that a massive wildfire that has been burning since Wednesday is now completely contained.
Biden signs Fiscal Responsibility Act, officially ending the debt limit crisis
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Biden signs Fiscal Responsibility Act, officially ending the debt limit crisis
June 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act on Saturday, officially ending the ongoing debt limit crisis placing the United States at risk of a first-ever default.
Utah school district that removed Bible from libraries now reviewing Book of Mormon
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Utah school district that removed Bible from libraries now reviewing Book of Mormon
June 3 (UPI) -- A Utah school district says it is evaluating a parent challenge to the appropriateness of the Book of Mormon for libraries after earlier removing the Bible from the shelves due to a similar challenge.
Police: Fla. woman's car caught fire with kids inside while she shoplifted
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police: Fla. woman's car caught fire with kids inside while she shoplifted
June 3 (UPI) -- A Florida woman has been charged with aggravated child abuse and arson after allegedly leaving her children inside her car which caught on fire as she was in a store attempting to shoplift merchandise.
Conn. state lawmakers OK bear hunting after jump in human encounters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Conn. state lawmakers OK bear hunting after jump in human encounters
June 3 (UPI) -- The Connecticut Senate has passed a bill legalizing bear hunting under specific circumstances in response to a jump in the frequency of bear-human encounters in the state.
Federal judge strikes down Tennessee's ban on drag shows
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down Tennessee's ban on drag shows
June 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Tennessee has ruled that the state's controversial law banning drag performances is unconstitutional.
Austin rebukes China on lack of 'serious' crisis management measures
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Austin rebukes China on lack of 'serious' crisis management measures
June 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday rebuked China for not taking crisis management between the two countries "seriously" while Beijing's military chief responded with sharp criticism.
In speech to nation, Biden praises bipartisanship on deal that averted financial crisis
U.S. News // 1 day ago
In speech to nation, Biden praises bipartisanship on deal that averted financial crisis
June 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden praised the bipartisan debt ceiling deal in a speech from the Oval Office on Friday, saying that it was a crisis averted.
Arkansas librarians say it's unconstitutional that they can be jailed over books
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Arkansas librarians say it's unconstitutional that they can be jailed over books
June 2 (UPI) -- A group of Arkansas public libraries filed a lawsuit on Friday, alleging a new state law that censors what books children can get to in libraries is unconstitutional.
Connecticut building collapse injures 8, forces rescue operations
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Connecticut building collapse injures 8, forces rescue operations
June 2 (UPI) -- A building in New Haven, Conn., collapsed partially Friday, injuring eight people.
