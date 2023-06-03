Teacher stun gunned by L.A. police died from enlarged heart, autopsy says

An autopsy has concluded that a teacher who died after being stun gunned by Los Angeles police in January died from an enlarged heart and cocaine use. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- A teacher who died after he was stun gunned multiple times by Los Angeles police officers died from an enlarged heart and cocaine use, an autopsy has concluded. Keenan Anderson, 31, whose police-related death on Jan. 3 had sparked condemnation from activists, died from the "effects of cardiomyopathy and cocaine use," the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said in a statement issued Friday. Advertisement

Police said they used stun guns on Anderson after responding to a traffic incident and finding him to be exhibiting "erratic behavior."

Anderson was a teacher for more than eight years and worked at a charter school in Washington, D.C., family members said. He was visiting them in Los Angeles at the time of his death.

His survivors filed suit in January seeking $50 million in damages from the city.

The death of Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matters co-founder Patrisse Cullors, triggered impassioned protests in part because it was one of a trio of police-related deaths over a span of just two days in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass voiced praise for the late teacher in a statement issued to media outlets Friday in the wake of the coroner's report.

"Keenan Anderson was a father, a son, a brother, a cousin, and an educator of young people," she said. "He was loved and he is missed. My thoughts are with his friends and family as I know the release of this report will cause them and many Angelenos great pain as they still mourn this loss."

The LAPD has said they are continuing an investigation into the incident and a decision on the necessity of the use of force is expected in August.