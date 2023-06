Officials said Saturday that a massive New Jersey wildfire is now completely contained. Photo by New Jersey Fire Service/Twitter

June 3 (UPI) -- New Jersey said Saturday that a massive wildfire that has been burning since Wednesday is now completely contained. The blaze at the Bass River State Park, which consumes 5,475 acres, is the larges wildfire in the state so far this year. While no injuries have been reported, the blaze did shut down parts of the Garden State Parkway. Advertisement

"We've experienced some really dry conditions here over the past year, such a warm and dry winter -- no snowfall, no snowpack -- and it just set the scene," Shawn Judy, division forest fire warden, said according to CBS News.

On Thursday 40 people were evacuated from a camping area as a precaution. Some roads remain closed.

"The public is advised that smoke may be visible for an extended period while firefighters work to mop-up the wildfire," the New Jersey Fire service said. "Motorists traveling in the area should remain cautious of smoke."