Connecticut building collapse injures 8, forces rescue operations

New Haven, Conn., firefighters rescued trapped workers after a partial building collapse Friday. Photo Courtesy of New Haven Fire Department/ Facebook

June 2 (UPI) -- A building in New Haven, Conn., collapsed partially Friday, injuring eight people. The building collapse was reported at about 12:38 p.m. EDT, according to local officials. Advertisement

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said the collapse occurred while workers were pouring concrete on the structure's second floor when it collapsed through the first floor and into the basement, along with the workers.

"That building is still in a serious state," said Alston.

The director of New Haven's emergency operations, Rick Fontana, said people were trapped inside the building before being rescued.

At 1:48 p.m. EDT, the Connecticut Fire Photographers Association tweeted that all victims had been rescued.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said "moving forward there will be a significant investigation as with any construction situation like this."

A spokesperson for the Yale New Haven Hospital said one of the injured people was in critical condition.