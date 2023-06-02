Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 2, 2023 / 5:41 PM

Connecticut building collapse injures 8, forces rescue operations

By Patrick Hilsman
New Haven, Conn., firefighters rescued trapped workers after a partial building collapse Friday. Photo Courtesy of New Haven Fire Department/Facebook
New Haven, Conn., firefighters rescued trapped workers after a partial building collapse Friday. Photo Courtesy of New Haven Fire Department/Facebook

June 2 (UPI) -- A building in New Haven, Conn., collapsed partially Friday, injuring eight people.

The building collapse was reported at about 12:38 p.m. EDT, according to local officials.

Advertisement

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said the collapse occurred while workers were pouring concrete on the structure's second floor when it collapsed through the first floor and into the basement, along with the workers.

"That building is still in a serious state," said Alston.

The director of New Haven's emergency operations, Rick Fontana, said people were trapped inside the building before being rescued.

At 1:48 p.m. EDT, the Connecticut Fire Photographers Association tweeted that all victims had been rescued.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said "moving forward there will be a significant investigation as with any construction situation like this."

A spokesperson for the Yale New Haven Hospital said one of the injured people was in critical condition.

Read More

Engineer previously cited issues with building before collapse, documents show People remain unaccounted for in Iowa building collapse No deaths reported in Iowa apartment collapse; rescuers still at work

Latest Headlines

Protests erupt outside Los Angeles elementary school over gay-pride event
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Protests erupt outside Los Angeles elementary school over gay-pride event
June 2 (UPI) -- Protests erupted outside of a North Hollywood elementary school on Friday morning, after a Pride event was held at the school.
Man forced unlawful migrants into Key West hospitality jobs, officials say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man forced unlawful migrants into Key West hospitality jobs, officials say
June 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man who owned several Key West hospitality staffing companies has been sentenced to two years, eight months in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States and harboring illegal workers.
From Oval Office, Joe Biden will address nation, discuss recent debt limit deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
From Oval Office, Joe Biden will address nation, discuss recent debt limit deal
June 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Friday night, where he will talk about the debt ceiling bill that Congress recently passed.
Little threat expected from Arlene, first named storm of 2023 hurricane season
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Little threat expected from Arlene, first named storm of 2023 hurricane season
June 2 (UPI) -- The hurricane centers of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday Tropical Storm Arlene formed from a depression about 265 miles west of Ft. Myers, Florida.
Delaware customs agents seize 14 ounces of poppy pods
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Delaware customs agents seize 14 ounces of poppy pods
June 2 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection agents in Wilmington, Del., seized an illicit shipment of poppy pods Wednesday.
Court OKs 'Rust' settlement between cinematographer's family, Alec Baldwin
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Court OKs 'Rust' settlement between cinematographer's family, Alec Baldwin
June 2 (UPI) -- A district court in New Mexico agreed to a settlement in the "Rust" wrongful death lawsuit in connection with the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
Suspect in custody after 3 people killed in California stabbings, carjackings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect in custody after 3 people killed in California stabbings, carjackings
June 2 (UPI) -- A suspect was in custody Friday after three people were killed and three more injured in three stabbings and two carjackings in two California cities.
Pew survey: Americans prefer worshiping in person more than by screens
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pew survey: Americans prefer worshiping in person more than by screens
June 2 (UPI) -- A Pew Research Center report Friday found about a fourth of Americans regularly watch religious service online or on TV. Pew found 43% of adults take part in religious services either in person, online or on TV.
Lincoln MKC crossover SUV owners told to park outside because of vehicles' fire risk
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lincoln MKC crossover SUV owners told to park outside because of vehicles' fire risk
June 2 (UPI) -- Lincoln Motor Company is recalling more than 100,000 of its crossover SUVs over the risk of a potential fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday.
Justice Department reportedly will not pursue charges in Pence documents probe
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Department reportedly will not pursue charges in Pence documents probe
June 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is not pursuing charges against former vice president Mike Pence, multiple news outlets confirmed Friday citing a letter to his lawyers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
U.S., South Korea issue warning about North Korean hacker group linked to satellite launch
U.S., South Korea issue warning about North Korean hacker group linked to satellite launch
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
Donald Trump touts poll numbers, farm subsidies in Iowa stump speech
Donald Trump touts poll numbers, farm subsidies in Iowa stump speech
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement