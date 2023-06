1/3

Lincoln is recalling more than 100,000 of its SUVs over the risk of a potential fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday. File Photo by Mark Cowan/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Lincoln Motor Co. is recalling more than 100,000 of its crossover SUVs over the risk of a fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday. The recall covers 142,734 Lincoln MKC crossover vehicles between the 2015 and 2019 model years.

The Michigan-based car and truck maker is instructing owners to keep affected vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall work is performed because of the potential for fire.

A battery monitor on the affected vehicles could short circuit, leading to overheating and causing a fire in the engine compartment. The scenario is possible both while the vehicle is parked or in drive, the company says.

The risk continues to exist even if the vehicle has been turned off entirely.

Lincoln -- which is owned by Ford Motor Co. -- said in mid-May it was aware of 19 potentially related fires, 11 of which occurred in the United States, one in Canada and seven in China.

Owners of affected vehicles currently are being notified.

The company will replace the part in question and rectify the problem free of charge at Lincoln dealerships.

Lincoln produced the MKC up until 2020.