Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 2, 2023 / 12:20 AM

Gynecologist facing lawsuit over claims he was a 'serial sperm donor' dies in experimental plane crash

By Adam Schrader
Morris Wortman, the director of The Center for Menstrual Disorders, has been named as one of the two victims of a plane crash in upstate New York. He was facing a lawsuit over claims he used his own sperm to impregnate multiple patients. Photo courtesy of Google Maps
Morris Wortman, the director of The Center for Menstrual Disorders, has been named as one of the two victims of a plane crash in upstate New York. He was facing a lawsuit over claims he used his own sperm to impregnate multiple patients. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

June 2 (UPI) -- A gynecologist facing a lawsuit over claims he used his own sperm to impregnate multiple patients has been named as one of the two victims of a plane crash in upstate New York.

Morris Wortman, 72, was riding in a "hand-built experimental aircraft" being flown by 70-year-old Earl J. Luce Jr. when it crashed around 5:42 p.m. on Sunday in a pasture in the town of Yates, the Orleans County Sheriff's Office said in a news release published by local news outlet Video News Service.

Advertisement

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the wings of the aircraft became detached from the fuselage and fell to the ground landing in an orchard," officials said in the statement.

"The fuselage of the aircraft continued west approximately 1,000 to 1,500 yards before crashing into a pasture behind a residence."

RELATED Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs law protecting out-of-state abortion patients

Wortman was the director of The Center for Menstrual Disorders, a private office in Rochester he founded in 1986.

"In addition to his accomplishments in gynecology, Wortman is also a world-class aviator and presently holds three U.S. National and three World Aviation Speed Records recognized by the Federation Aeronautique Internationale," the clinic's website reads.

Advertisement

Wortman and his practice were sued in 2021 by the daughter of a woman who alleged he used his own sperm to impregnate her in 1985 when she sought to become pregnant through a sperm donor, CNN reported.

RELATED Russia issues arrest warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham

The woman claimed in court documents that she found out through DNA testing that she had at least 13 half-siblings -- at least six of whom were all donor-conceived and born between 1981 and 1985.

RELATED Maine police shoot, arrest man who claimed he had explosives near Canadian border

Latest Headlines

Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
June 1 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to keep the legislative body in session until a bill that raises the debit ceiling can be sent to President Joe Biden's desk.
Dev Shah wins National Spelling Bee with the word 'psammophile'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dev Shah wins National Spelling Bee with the word 'psammophile'
June 1 (UPI) -- The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals can be seen live tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on ION. The bee can also be streamed on Fubo TV or DirecTV Stream.
Jake Sullivan pushes Israeli officials 'to improve the lives of Palestinians'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jake Sullivan pushes Israeli officials 'to improve the lives of Palestinians'
June 1 (UPI) -- White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan pushed Israeli officials Thursday to seek to "improve the lives of Palestinians."
Engineer previously cited issues with building before collapse, documents show
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Engineer previously cited issues with building before collapse, documents show
June 1 (UPI) -- A structural engineer who previously investigated the building that collapsed in Davenport, Iowa had found that it was in need of repairs, according to documents that the city published.
U.S. faces 'proliferating global challenges,' Joe Biden tells Air Force grads
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. faces 'proliferating global challenges,' Joe Biden tells Air Force grads
June 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered a commencement speech to the 2023 graduating class of the Air Force Academy in Colorado on Thursday, in which he discussed U.S. assistance to Ukraine as well as "competition" with China.
Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Oath Keeper who guarded Roger Stone sentenced for role in Jan. 6 riot
June 1 (UPI) -- A member of the extremist Oath Keepers militia who guarded Roger Stone, a friend of former President Donald Trump, before the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
Former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot to teach class at Harvard
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot to teach class at Harvard
June 1 (UPI) -- Harvard University said Thursday that former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot will teach a class at the school starting this fall.
Pentagon cancels drag shows at military bases amid political pressure from GOP
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pentagon cancels drag shows at military bases amid political pressure from GOP
June 1 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Thursday canceled drag shows at U.S. military bases, amid mounting pressure from Republican politicians.
NOAA effort could help Alaska expand its marine aquaculture industry
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NOAA effort could help Alaska expand its marine aquaculture industry
June 1 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is joining partners in Alaska to identify Aquaculture Opportunity Areas where invertebrate seafood and seaweed can be cultivated.
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
June 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate passed GOP-led legislation to repeal President Joe Biden's student debt relief program Thursday on a 54-46 vote. Biden vows to veto it.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elon Musk reclaims title of world's richest person
Elon Musk reclaims title of world's richest person
Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit
Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit
Ban Ki-moon: U.S., China must collaborate to solve 'unprecedented' global problems
Ban Ki-moon: U.S., China must collaborate to solve 'unprecedented' global problems
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement