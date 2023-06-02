Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 2, 2023 / 5:33 PM

Protests erupt outside Los Angeles elementary school over gay-pride event

By Matt Bernardini

June 2 (UPI) -- Protests erupted outside of a North Hollywood elementary school Friday morning after a gay-pride event was held at the school.

Some protesters wore shirts that read "Leave Our Kids Alone" or carried signs featuring the same phrase and others, including "No Sexualizing Our Kids," "Our Protest Is Against LAUSD," and "Parental Choice Matters," according to NBC Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The event featured a reading of a book titled "The Great Big Book of Families," which highlights diversity.

"There is no sex education specific to the book that's being read today," Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Friday, according to NBC Los Angeles. "The book portrays a reality that is not only common, but is real to our kids."

RELATED Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance March draws 30,000 amid tight security

Before the event, a Pride flag that had been on display was burned outside a classroom. On Friday, some punches were thrown between the protesters who opposed the event and others who were in favor of allowing it.

Parents who were opposed to the event created an Instagram page called Saticoy Elementary Parents, which said the subject matter was "an inappropriate topic for our kids!"

Advertisement

However, Carvalho has said the book was approved by the school district.

RELATED Gap growing between countries advancing, regressing LGBTQ+ rights

"I think there's fairly good awareness as to what the book represents (and) what the book does not represent," Carvalho said. "But as I said, people today easily pick political sides and decide to stick to the political sides, while to a certain extent ignoring the reality and the truth. So there's general awareness as to what the book represents.''

RELATED LGBTQ Texans ready for legislative session that targets them in dozens of bills

Latest Headlines

Connecticut building collapse injures 8, forces rescue operations
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Connecticut building collapse injures 8, forces rescue operations
June 2 (UPI) -- A building in New Haven, Conn., collapsed partially Friday, injuring eight people.
Man forced unlawful migrants into Key West hospitality jobs, officials say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man forced unlawful migrants into Key West hospitality jobs, officials say
June 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man who owned several Key West hospitality staffing companies has been sentenced to two years, eight months in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States and harboring illegal workers.
From Oval Office, Joe Biden will address nation, discuss recent debt limit deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
From Oval Office, Joe Biden will address nation, discuss recent debt limit deal
June 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Friday night, where he will talk about the debt ceiling bill that Congress recently passed.
Little threat expected from Arlene, first named storm of 2023 hurricane season
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Little threat expected from Arlene, first named storm of 2023 hurricane season
June 2 (UPI) -- The hurricane centers of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday Tropical Storm Arlene formed from a depression about 265 miles west of Ft. Myers, Florida.
Delaware customs agents seize 14 ounces of poppy pods
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Delaware customs agents seize 14 ounces of poppy pods
June 2 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection agents in Wilmington, Del., seized an illicit shipment of poppy pods Wednesday.
Court OKs 'Rust' settlement between cinematographer's family, Alec Baldwin
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Court OKs 'Rust' settlement between cinematographer's family, Alec Baldwin
June 2 (UPI) -- A district court in New Mexico agreed to a settlement in the "Rust" wrongful death lawsuit in connection with the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
Suspect in custody after 3 people killed in California stabbings, carjackings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect in custody after 3 people killed in California stabbings, carjackings
June 2 (UPI) -- A suspect was in custody Friday after three people were killed and three more injured in three stabbings and two carjackings in two California cities.
Pew survey: Americans prefer worshiping in person more than by screens
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pew survey: Americans prefer worshiping in person more than by screens
June 2 (UPI) -- A Pew Research Center report Friday found about a fourth of Americans regularly watch religious service online or on TV. Pew found 43% of adults take part in religious services either in person, online or on TV.
Lincoln MKC crossover SUV owners told to park outside because of vehicles' fire risk
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lincoln MKC crossover SUV owners told to park outside because of vehicles' fire risk
June 2 (UPI) -- Lincoln Motor Company is recalling more than 100,000 of its crossover SUVs over the risk of a potential fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday.
Justice Department reportedly will not pursue charges in Pence documents probe
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Justice Department reportedly will not pursue charges in Pence documents probe
June 2 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is not pursuing charges against former vice president Mike Pence, multiple news outlets confirmed Friday citing a letter to his lawyers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
U.S., South Korea issue warning about North Korean hacker group linked to satellite launch
U.S., South Korea issue warning about North Korean hacker group linked to satellite launch
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 missiles, 21 drones
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Engineer previously cited issues with building before collapse, documents show
Engineer previously cited issues with building before collapse, documents show
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement