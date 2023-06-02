Sen. Chuck Schumer to Brooklyn College grads: Take risks, don't fear failure

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., delivers the commencement speech at Brooklyn College in New York on Friday. Photo by Adam Schrader/UPI

NEW YORK, June 2 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer delivered the commencement speech at Brooklyn College on Friday, hours after the chamber passed legislation suspending the debt ceiling, allowing the United State to avoid an unprecedented default. In his speech, Schumer, D-N.Y., did not directly address the debt ceiling deal, but warned graduates they are entering the workforce during a time of profound economic change. Advertisement

"Many of you will have many jobs, and several careers," Schumer said. "It's all too often on the Internet the loudest voices get the most attention ... Your generation is better equipped than any generation before it to adapt to these changes."

Schumer also discussed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in his brief speech.

"The challenges the last few years have truly been unique," Schumer said. "Little by little, life is returning to normal and it took a long way to reach that point."

Schumer said be was "proud" to have helped secure $100 million in funds for Brooklyn College during the pandemic and that he is pressuring Congress to provide loan relief for students.

He also had a message for parents in the crowd, noting that "it's not easy raising kids these days."

"All your blood, sweat and tears paid off," Schumer said.

The politician said the students were graduating from "a truly great institution of higher learning."

"There are young men and woman from Brooklyn risking their lives overseas for us," Schumer said. "Let us have a round of applause to them."

Schumer's inspirational remarks to students came in the form of a story about the choice he made between a girl and world travel. Schumer chose the girl.

"I didn't get the girl, but by November I got the election," Schumer said. "Take risks, don't let fear of failure turn you away from things."