Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 2, 2023 / 10:26 AM

Sen. Chuck Schumer to Brooklyn College grads: Take risks, don't fear failure

By Adam Schrader
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., delivers the commencement speech at Brooklyn College in New York on Friday. Photo by Adam Schrader/UPI
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., delivers the commencement speech at Brooklyn College in New York on Friday. Photo by Adam Schrader/UPI

NEW YORK, June 2 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer delivered the commencement speech at Brooklyn College on Friday, hours after the chamber passed legislation suspending the debt ceiling, allowing the United State to avoid an unprecedented default.

In his speech, Schumer, D-N.Y., did not directly address the debt ceiling deal, but warned graduates they are entering the workforce during a time of profound economic change.

Advertisement

"Many of you will have many jobs, and several careers," Schumer said. "It's all too often on the Internet the loudest voices get the most attention ... Your generation is better equipped than any generation before it to adapt to these changes."

Schumer also discussed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in his brief speech.

RELATED Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default

"The challenges the last few years have truly been unique," Schumer said. "Little by little, life is returning to normal and it took a long way to reach that point."

Schumer said be was "proud" to have helped secure $100 million in funds for Brooklyn College during the pandemic and that he is pressuring Congress to provide loan relief for students.

He also had a message for parents in the crowd, noting that "it's not easy raising kids these days."

Advertisement

"All your blood, sweat and tears paid off," Schumer said.

The politician said the students were graduating from "a truly great institution of higher learning."

"There are young men and woman from Brooklyn risking their lives overseas for us," Schumer said. "Let us have a round of applause to them."

RELATED House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts

Schumer's inspirational remarks to students came in the form of a story about the choice he made between a girl and world travel. Schumer chose the girl.

"I didn't get the girl, but by November I got the election," Schumer said. "Take risks, don't let fear of failure turn you away from things."

Read More

Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program

Latest Headlines

CBP: Requests for ambulance from mother of 8-year-old who died at Texas facility were denied
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
CBP: Requests for ambulance from mother of 8-year-old who died at Texas facility were denied
June 2 (UPI) -- Clinicians will be deployed to multiple CBP sites next week after the agency reported that medical staff at a facility in Texas repeatedly refused requests for an ambulance from a mother whose daughter died in custody.
Fort Bragg officially re-named Fort Liberty
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Fort Bragg officially re-named Fort Liberty
June 2 (UPI) -- Fort Bragg in North Carolina is now officially known as Fort Liberty, after a "re-designation" ceremony Friday, part of the army's move to rebrand several of its facilities named after Confederate Civil War figures.
Gas prices at a standstill in an otherwise fluid market
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Gas prices at a standstill in an otherwise fluid market
June 2 (UPI) -- Despite volatility in the broader market, retail gasoline prices have been more or less unchanged over the course of a month, results Friday from AAA show.
Judge recuses himself from Disney lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge recuses himself from Disney lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
June 2 (UPI) -- The federal judge hearing Disney's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recused himself from the case. U.S. Chief District Judge Mark Walker said he discovered a "third-degree" relative owns 30 Disney shares.
U.S. labor data mixed, with strong hires and an uptick in the jobless rate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. labor data mixed, with strong hires and an uptick in the jobless rate
June 2 (UPI) -- Hiring in the U.S. economy surged last month, though the number of people without a job passed the 6 million mark, the Labor Department reported Friday.
CFPB warns billions held in payment apps may not be federally insured
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
CFPB warns billions held in payment apps may not be federally insured
June 2 (UPI) -- Billions of dollars stored in digital payment apps like PayPal, Venmo and Cash App have no guarantee of federal insurance, according to a warning from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Oregon Republicans face daily fine for state Senate walkout over abortion bill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oregon Republicans face daily fine for state Senate walkout over abortion bill
June 2 (UPI) -- Majority Democrats in the Oregon Senate will begin fining Republican members $325 for each day they continue to boycott the legislative session as part of a monthlong effort to block a contentious abortion bill.
United States re-establishes embassy in Seychelles after 27 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
United States re-establishes embassy in Seychelles after 27 years
June 2 (UPI) -- The United States said on Thursday that it has re-opened its embassy in Victoria, Seychelles, marking a return to a full-time diplomatic presence on the island nation in the East Indian Ocean.
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jan. 6 rioters face criminal penalties as sentences, convictions mount
June 2 (UPI) -- More than two years after the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the halls of Congress have been penalized for their actions, many sent to prison.
U.S. sanctions Iranians involved in plot to kill John Bolton
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Iranians involved in plot to kill John Bolton
June 2 (UPI) -- The United States is imposing punitive measures against Iranian operatives and affiliates accused of attempting to assassinate former Trump administration officials and Iranian dissidents around the world.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
Senate passes debt limit bill with 63-36 vote, allowing U.S. to avoid default
Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit
Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement