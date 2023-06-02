Trending
June 2, 2023 / 2:40 PM

Suspect in custody after 3 people killed in California stabbings, carjackings

By Doug Cunningham

June 2 (UPI) -- A suspect was in custody Friday after three people were killed and three more injured in three stabbings and two carjackings in two California cities.

One person died from a stabbing in Milpitas and two were killed in San Jose when the suspect hit them with a carjacked vehicle.

"I am sickened by the senseless violence that took place in our city tonight," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in a Thursday night Facebook statement. "There are no words that can convey how sorry I am to the victims' loved ones whose lives have been forever altered. San Jose mourns with you."

Milpitas police said in a statement they arrested a suspect after he was found hiding in a residential neighborhood after fleeing the scene of a fatal stabbing at a shopping center parking lot.

"Numerous officers responded, and the first officer was on scene within 1 minute and 12 seconds and immediately rendered aid to the victim," the Milpitas Police statement said. "The victim was quickly transported to a local hospital but unfortunately succumbed to their injuries."

According to the San Jose PD, two other people were killed in San Jose when the suspect appeared to intentionally hit them with a carjacked vehicle.

San Jose PD said during a press conference the first stabbing and carjacking happened at Kooser Road and Dellwood Way around 3 p.m. local time Thursday. Police said the suspect stabbed a victim and took the stolen car to the Hillsdale Shopping Center in the 1800 block of Hillsdale Avenue.

At that location, the suspect tried to carjack a second vehicle and stabbed a second victim during that carjacking. While fleeing that scene, the suspect hit and injured a pedestrian in the roadway.

The suspect was later spotted at Santa Clara and 16th Street, where the suspect appeared to intentionally hit and kill the two San Jose pedestrians.

The two police departments are continuing to investigate the crimes. San Jose PD said there could be more crimes connected to the suspect.

