June 2 (UPI) -- A district court in New Mexico agreed to a settlement in the "Rust" wrongful death lawsuit in connection with the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. The family of Hutchins had filed a lawsuit against the movie's star and producer Alec Baldwin, as well as the film's production company and other members of the crew. Advertisement

Court documents said the settlement amount, which has not been disclosed, is being set up in structured annuities for Hutchins' children when they reach the ages of 18 and 22. It also called for the movie to be completed with Matthew Hutchins, Halyna Hutchins's husband, serving as executive producer.

Hutchins died when a loaded prop gun Baldwin was holding fired on set. Director Joel Souza also was shot and injured during the incident. A New Mexico prosecutor charged Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed with involuntary manslaughter in January. Prosecutors would later drop charges against Baldwin.

An investigation into the incident allegedly uncovered numerous violations of industry standards by Baldwin and others charged with safety on the set.