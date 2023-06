Arlene is the first named tropical storm of Florida's 2023 hurricane season. NOAA said it will weaken Friday as it moves south toward Cuba. Photo courtesy of NOAA

June 2 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Arlene became the first named storm of the 2023 hurricane season after it formed about 265 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla., Friday. Officials at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Arlene was moving toward the south at 5 mph. Maximum winds increased to near 40 mph. Advertisement

The tropical storm winds from Arlene extend as far as 70 miles northeast of the storm's center.

Arlene is expected to weaken by Friday night and is forecast to "degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday," according to hurricane center officials.

Rain is expected to be 1-2 inches with some localized amounts as high as 5 inches possible through Saturday across parts of central and southern Florida. The heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flash, urban and small-stream flooding.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted a "near-normal" hurricane season for 2023, with between 12 and 17 named storms occurring between June 1 to Nov. 30.