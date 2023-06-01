Pentagon cancels drag shows at military bases amid political pressure from GOP

1/3

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is among a group of House Republicans who signed a letter in early May to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and ​​Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, calling on them to end drag performances on military installations. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Amid mounting pressure from Republican politicians, the Pentagon on Thursday canceled drag shows at U.S. military bases. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said the events were not a "suitable use" of Defense Department resources.

"The DoD will not host drag events at U.S. military installations or facilities. Hosting these types of events in federally funded facilities is not a suitable use of DOD resources," Singh said in a statement.

Pentagon officials on Wednesday canceled a planned drag show at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, according to NBC.

The base commander was ordered to cancel the show event or have it moved off base.

Nellis hosted its first drag show in 2021.

In a letter in early May, several House Republicans signed a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and ​​Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, calling on them to end drag performances on military installations.

"We're at a time where America's youth has very little desire to serve and protect our nation," Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., said in the letter.

"The Navy's decision to use drag queens as a recruitment tool is outrageous and a disgrace to those who have previously served."

The letter came after the Navy was in conversations about possibly retaining a "drag influencer" in recruiting efforts amid declining numbers.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has also grilled Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley over allegations of drag queen story hours being held on military bases and ships.

Milley said he was not aware of the practice and agreed it should not be taking place at military establishments.

Austin on Thursday said the military remains committed to keeping open its doors to the LGBTQ community.

"To defend our republic and win its wars, the ranks of the U.S. military must remain open to all qualified patriots who seek to serve. Militaries that do not avail themselves of the best possible talent of their citizenry put themselves at a strategic disadvantage," Austin said in a statement issued by the Pentagon.

"We would be rendering ourselves less fit to our weighty task if we excluded from our ranks people who meet our standards and who have the skills, the guts, and the devotion to serve in uniform."