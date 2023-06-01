Trending
June 1, 2023 / 2:00 PM

Oculus Quest 3 to employ improved chips when next-gen VR headset debuts in fall

By Patrick Hilsman
The Oculus Quest 3 VR headset will release this fall, according to Meta. Image Courtesy of Meta/YouTube
June 1 (UPI) -- The Oculus Quest 3 VR headset will release this fall, according to Meta.

"Mark Zuckerberg just announced Meta Quest 3, our next-generation mixed-reality headset, which launches later this year," Meta said in a press release Thursday.

The company says the Quest 3's Snapdragon chipset will provide twice the graphical performance than the chips currently used in the Quest 2.

The Quest 3 will have "immersive VR" the experience that is typically associated with video games, as well as the "meta reality" which will blend graphics from the headset with what the wearer observes in the real world.

Meta released a promotional video for the new headset on Thursday.

The company also says the Quest 3 will have a more elegant design than its predecessor.

"With a 40% slimmer optic profile compared to Quest 2, Quest 3 is a sleeker, more comfortable headset," Meta said.

"We also completely redesigned Quest 3's Touch Plus controllers with a more streamlined and ergonomic form factor," the company said.

The Quest 3 will be backwards-compatible with Quest 2, meaning all games that are playable on Quest 2 will also run on Quest 3.

Meta says they will provide a software upgrade to the current generation of Quest 2 headsets that will increase CPU performance by up to 26% and performance upgrade of up to 19% for GPU speed.

Additionally, Meta announced that starting June 4, the price for Oculus 2 VR headset would drop to $299.99.

The Oculus Quest 2 is the top-selling VR headset of all time with over 17 million sold so far.

The 128GB model of the Quest 3 will be priced at $499.99. The company says it will release more details about the headset at the Meta Connect conference on Sept. 27.

