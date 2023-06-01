Trending
June 1, 2023 / 10:22 PM

Jake Sullivan pushes Israeli officials 'to improve the lives of Palestinians'

By Adam Schrader
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan participates in a news briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, Monday, April 24, 2023. File Photo by Chris Kleponis / UPI
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan participates in a news briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, Monday, April 24, 2023. File Photo by Chris Kleponis / UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan pushed Israeli officials Thursday to seek to "improve the lives of Palestinians."

Sullivan told his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer that Israel needs to take the step that the White House called "critical to realizing a more peaceful, prosperous and integrated region" in a readout of the meeting.

In the meeting, Sullivan and the Israeli officials also discussed preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, growing concerns of Russia's "deepening" military relationship with Iran and the importance of increasing support for Ukraine as it defends itself from Iranian drones.

Israel in recent months has been escalating tensions with Palestinians and other Arab nations, particularly relating to conflict over the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, illegal Israeli settlements and raids on villages in Palestine.

RELATED Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance March draws 30,000 amid tight security

Israel's security minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Temple Mount last month and made remarks that encourage breaking a more than half-century-old agreement.

Ben Gvir has pushed for allowing Jewish prayer at the site despite an arrangement following the Six-Day War in 1967 that prohibits Jews from praying there.

Known as the Temple Mount in Judaism and Christianity, the holy site is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque -- one of Islam's holiest mosques believed to be where the prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven.

RELATED Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit

The Al-Aqsa Mosque has been under the administration of the Kingdom of Jordan and has been the site of recent clashes between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli forces.

Judaism and Christianity also hold the hill the mosque sits on, known as the Temple Mount, as one of their holiest sites where a great temple is believed to have been built by King Solomon in biblical and Jewish texts.

"I am glad to ascend the Temple Mount, the most important place for the nation of Israel," Ben Gvir said. "Police are doing wonderful work here and again giving a reminder of who the master of the house is in Jerusalem. All of Hamas's threats won't help. We are the masters of Jerusalem and all of the land of Israel."

RELATED Iran's Khamenei says he would 'welcome' diplomatic ties with Egypt

Officials from Jordan, Palestine and Turkey rebuked the visit, saying it violated international arrangements and could further escalate tensions in the region.

Earlier in May, Palestine and Israel exchanged rocket fire after the death of a Palestinian detainee in an Israeli prison and, in April, the Kingdom of Jordan issued a warning to Israel after Israeli leaders raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque claiming that Muslims praying inside were a "dangerous mob."

The increased tensions have led to rare rebukes from the United States, one of Israel's closest global allies, including comments from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who has continued to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

