June 1, 2023 / 3:34 PM

Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program

By Doug Cunningham
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was one of two Democrats voting with Republicans Thursday to end President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief. Biden has vowed to veto it. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was one of two Democrats voting with Republicans Thursday to end President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief. Biden has vowed to veto it. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate passed GOP-led legislation to repeal President Joe Biden's student debt relief program Thursday on a 54-46 vote. Biden vows to veto it.

Neither house has the two-thirds support that would be needed to overturn Biden's expected veto.

Biden said in a statement of administration policy that the Department of Education's action is "based on decades-old authority granted by Congress." He said ending the relief would weaken the middle class and, if Congress passed it, he would veto it.

Democrats voting with Republicans against Biden's student debt relief were Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Former Democrat -- but now an independent -- Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona also voted with Republicans.

RELATED House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts

In a statement, Manchin voiced his concerns over adding to the national debt and said, "Today I voted to repeal the Biden Administration's student loan cancellation proposal because we simply cannot afford to add another $400 billion to the national debt."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said he would not vote to eliminate the student debt relief that "has been a lifeline to millions of working families during the pandemic."

Biden's program, already facing legal challenges, granted $10,000-$20,000 in student debt relief to 40 million borrowers.

RELATED Supreme Court hears arguments over Biden's student debt relief plan

According to the White House, nearly 90% of the student debt relief would go to people earning less than $75,000 a year.

The U.S. House previously voted just days ago 218-203 to repeal Biden's student debt relief. Two Democrats, Jared Golden of Maine and Marie Gluesenkamp joined Republicans in that vote.

The conservative leaning U.S. Supreme Court may have the final say on it.

RELATED White House: 26 million applied or are eligible for student debt forgiveness

The justices heard arguments earlier this year in the case and will determine whether the secretary of education has student debt relief authority. Their ruling is expected this month.

