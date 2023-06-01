Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 1, 2023 / 5:55 PM

U.S. faces 'proliferating global challenges,' Joe Biden tells Air Force grads

By Adam Schrader
President Joe Biden delivered a commencement speech to the 2023 graduating class of the Air Force Academy in Colorado on Thursday, in which he discussed U.S. assistance to Ukraine, as well as “competition” with China and threats from North Korea. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
President Joe Biden delivered a commencement speech to the 2023 graduating class of the Air Force Academy in Colorado on Thursday, in which he discussed U.S. assistance to Ukraine, as well as “competition” with China and threats from North Korea. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- In a Thursday commencement speech to the U.S. Air Force Academy's 2023 graduating class, President Joe Biden said a rapidly changing world awaits the new officers and will affect U.S. interests from Europe to Asia Pacific.

"Resilience, creativity, endurance, commitment -- these have been essential parts of your unique academy training. And you're going to need those qualities as you continue your careers because the world you are graduating into is not only changing rapidly, the pace of change is accelerating, as well," Biden said in his speech, according to a transcript provided by the White House.

Advertisement

Biden, 80, also joked about graduating from high school "300 years ago" before suffering a minor fall as he left the stage to greet graduates after his remarks. He appeared to be unharmed.

Advertisement

"We are seeing proliferating global challenges, from Russia's aggression and brutality in Europe to our competition with China, and a whole hell of a lot in between -- from growing instability to food insecurity to natural disasters -- all of which are being made worse by the existential threat of climate change," Biden said in his speech to the new grads.

RELATED Donald Trump touts poll numbers, farm subsidies in Iowa stump speech

The president also encouraged the former cadets to seek partnerships and friendships such as those the U.S. has forged with countries across the world, particularly in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

"Remember what was said? Putin was certain that NATO would crack, that they would not stand together," Biden said. "We put 40 nations together. The United States has rallied the world to stand strong with Ukraine and defend the values that the American people hold so dear: freedom, sovereignty, democracy, simple dignity."

Biden then touted his decision to work with European allies to begin training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including the F-16.

RELATED Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program

"The Ukrainian people's iron resolve to live in freedom will never be broken. They are incredible: average women and men fighting, giving their lives for their country and their families," Biden said. "And the American people's support for Ukraine will not waver. We've always stood up for democracies, always."

Advertisement

The president added that NATO, in the wake of the Russian aggression, is "more energized and more united" than it has been in decades and celebrated the alliance's accession of Finland while expressing hope that Sweden's application will soon be accepted.

Regarding U.S. relations with China, Biden said that the United States "does not seek conflict" and that the two nations "should be able to work together" to resolve global challenges."

RELATED Space Force units to be permanently situated in Colorado, no decision on HQ

"But we are prepared for vigorous competition. And we will stand -- stand up for our interests, for our friends, and for our values," Biden said.

The president also plugged his administration's new strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific to "enhance deterrence against threats in the region, including from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."

In his speech, Biden also said that advancements in emergent technologies, including artificial intelligence and 3D printing, "could change the character of conflict itself."

Biden said he recently met with eight scientists who are experts in AI and who are "very worried that AI can actually overtake human thinking and planning."

After his speech, Biden was seen stumbling and falling and was helped up by Air Force officers.

"He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," White House communications director Ben LaBolt said on Twitter.

Advertisement

Biden walked away unassisted after the tumble, ABC News reported, and continued to greet people.

Latest Headlines

NOAA effort could help Alaska expand its marine aquaculture industry
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
NOAA effort could help Alaska expand its marine aquaculture industry
June 1 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is joining partners in Alaska to identify Aquaculture Opportunity Areas where invertebrate seafood and seaweed can be cultivated.
Students hope to spell their way to greatness in tonight's National Spelling Bee finals
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Students hope to spell their way to greatness in tonight's National Spelling Bee finals
June 1 (UPI) -- The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals can be seen live tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on ION. The bee can also be streamed on Fubo TV or DirecTV Stream.
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
June 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate passed GOP-led legislation to repeal President Joe Biden's student debt relief program Thursday on a 54-46 vote. Biden vows to veto it.
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Striking workers can be sued by employers for damages, Supreme Court says
June 1 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court dealt a blow to striking workers on Thursday, ruling that companies can sue workers if they believe their activism leads to damages.
Donald Trump touts poll numbers, farm subsidies in Iowa stump speech
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump touts poll numbers, farm subsidies in Iowa stump speech
URBANDALE, Iowa, June 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump was brimming with confidence about his race for the Republican presidential nomination during a meeting with influential conservatives in Iowa on Thursday.
Texas man sentenced to 17 years for images of 'child rape, suffering and trauma'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas man sentenced to 17 years for images of 'child rape, suffering and trauma'
June 1 (UPI) -- A man in Texas was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after he was found to have more than 35,000 child pornography files.
Customs agents find invasive fungi on flower stem imports
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Customs agents find invasive fungi on flower stem imports
June 1 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection agents discovered invasive fungi on flower stems that were shipped through the George Bush International Airport in Houston.
1 police officer dead, 1 injured in Mississippi standoff that also left suspect dead
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
1 police officer dead, 1 injured in Mississippi standoff that also left suspect dead
June 1 (UPI) -- One police officer is dead and another is seriously injured after an armed standoff in Mississippi early Thursday morning.
4 migrants arrested near Puerto Rico coast after threatening Coast Guard
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
4 migrants arrested near Puerto Rico coast after threatening Coast Guard
June 1 (UPI) -- Four migrants were served criminal complaints by Customs and Border Protection in Puerto Rico on Thursday after allegedly threatening U.S. Coast Guard from their vessel when it was intercepted near Puerto Rico.
Senate's work on debt limit won't cease until bill passes, Chuck Schumer says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate's work on debt limit won't cease until bill passes, Chuck Schumer says
June 1 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to keep the legislative body in session until a bill that raises the debit ceiling can be sent to President Joe Biden's desk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ron DeSantis' hardline immigration law sparks 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Ron DeSantis' hardline immigration law sparks 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Elon Musk reclaims title of world's richest person
Elon Musk reclaims title of world's richest person
Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit
Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for 'security guarantees' at Moldova summit
Ban Ki-moon: U.S., China must collaborate to solve 'unprecedented' global problems
Ban Ki-moon: U.S., China must collaborate to solve 'unprecedented' global problems
Actor Danny Masterson found guilty on 2 counts in rape retrial
Actor Danny Masterson found guilty on 2 counts in rape retrial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement