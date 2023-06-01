NOAA effort could help Alaska expand its marine aquaculture industry

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is teaming up with local partners to identify Aquaculture Areas of Opportunity where invertebrate seafood and seaweed can be cultivated. Photo courtesy of NOAA

June 1 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is joining partners in Alaska to identify Aquaculture Opportunity Areas where invertebrate seafood and seaweed can be cultivated. "The identification process for AOAs announced today is focused in Alaska state waters and will not include federal waters," the NOAA said in a press release Thursday.

"NOAA will only consider marine invertebrates -- like shellfish and sea cucumbers -- and seaweed farming when identifying AOAs in Alaska. Finfish farming in Alaska state waters is prohibited by law," the NOAA continued.

"With more coastline than all of the Lower 48 states combined, Alaska is uniquely positioned to benefit from a growing marine aquaculture industry," said Janet Coit, assistant administrator for NOAA Fisheries.

Coit emphasized the use of information from Alaskan natives in the upcoming aquaculture projects.

"Aquaculture Opportunity Area identification efforts use the best available science, Indigenous knowledge and collaboration with local communities to foster shellfish and seaweed aquaculture -- benefiting Alaska's Blue Economy," said Coit.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy welcomed the project.

"This sector has huge growth potential and will provide yet another example of Alaskan leadership in the seafood industry. Our state was predicated on resource development and state management of our fisheries. To that end, I welcome this help from NOAA," said Dunleavy.

The NOAA says the number of applications for aquaculture permits in Alaska is increasing. In 2022, about $1.9 million worth of aquaculture products were sold in Alaska.