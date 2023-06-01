Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 1, 2023 / 3:11 PM

Students hope to spell their way to greatness in tonight's National Spelling Bee finals

By Doug Cunningham
The Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals take place tonight. Pictured is 2022 champion Harini Logan from San Antonio, Texas. Top prize in 2022 was $50,000 cash. Photo courtesy of Scripps Spelling Bee
The Scripps National Spelling Bee semi-finals take place tonight. Pictured is 2022 champion Harini Logan from San Antonio, Texas. Top prize in 2022 was $50,000 cash. Photo courtesy of Scripps Spelling Bee

June 1 (UPI) -- After advancing through regional competitions, America's top student spellers will compete tonight for cash prizes and academic fame.

The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals can be seen live tonight at 8 p.m. EDT on ION. The event also will be streamed on Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Advertisement

More than 200 students spelled their way through regional spelling bees to advance, and students competing represent all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Students from Department of Defense schools in Europe took part, as well. And, according to the Scripps website, spellers also represent three countries outside the United States: the Bahamas, Canada and Ghana.

The 2022 Scripps Spelling Bee champion is 14-year-old Harini Logan from San Antonio, Texas. As champion, she won a $50,000 cash prize, a commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup trophy. Other prizes included $2,500 in cash from Merriam-Webster and an Encyclopedia Britannica reference library.

Advertisement

The Scripps Spelling Bee started in 1925 when nine newspapers jointly hosted a spelling bee.

Here's a look at tonight's finalists.

Dhruv Subramanian is a 12-year-old seventh-grader from San Ramon, Calif., who loves music. He plays guitar for the school's rock band and is active in orchestra and jazz band at school. And, of course, he is an excellent speller, having won the NSF Junior Spelling Bee National Champion in 2019 and being named Alameda County Champion in 2020. He's in the top 10 in major national spelling bees.

Shradha Rachamreddy is learning the classical Indian dance Bharatanatyam in between spelling bees. She's 13 and in seventh grade. She's from the BASIS Independent Silicon Valley Upper School and previously competed in 2019 and 2022 spelling bees.

Vikrant Chintanaboina has been spelling competitively since second grade. He's 14 and in the eighth grade at Discovery Charter School-Falcon campus in California. In his spare time, he enjoys time outdoors and playing video games with his brother Ashvik.

Arth Dalsania is 14 and in eighth grade at the Thousand Oaks California Camarillo Academy of Progressive Education. He loves playing violin , tennis and chess. He wants to be an astrophysicist and solve the world's problems with science.

Advertisement

Dev Shah attends Largo, Florida's Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School and has many interests besides spelling. He plays cello, loves learning and, in his free time, calls friends and solves math problems with them. He likes historical fiction movies and reading historical fiction books.

Aryan Khedkar goes to Baker Middle School in Waterford, Mich. Reading, writing, solving math problems and singing are favorite pastimes. He plays bass clarinet in his school band and likes solving Rubik's Cube patterns.

Sarah Fernandes is an 11 year-old fifth-grader at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic School in Omaha. She has played piano since she was 4, including at Carnegie Hall. She's won several competitions and played solo with a professional orchestra. She loves making digital art, reading and math.

Pranav Anandh is a 14-year-old Morton, Penn., student at Garnet Middle School who is passionate about robotics and science. He represented the United States in the World Robotics Olympiad in 2021-22.

Tarini Nandakumar is a 12 year-old sixth-grader from Austin, Texas' Challenger School -- Avery Ranch. Her many hobbies include reading, singing, dancing, building with LEGO and playing with her pets Simba and Beau.

Surya Kapu is from Salt Lake City's American Preparatory Academy-Draper 3. He's a black belt in tae kwon do and likes playing the saxophone, chess and basketball. He's enjoyed spelling bees from an early afe and excited about participating this year.

Advertisement

Charlotte Walsh is from Merrifield, Virginia's Compass Homeschool Enrichment. She's testing for her black belt in tae kwon do after working toward it since she was 6 and plans to pursue either astrophysics or neuroscience when she grows up. She loves listening to music.

Latest Headlines

Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Biden veto guaranteed after Senate votes to end his student debt relief program
June 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate passed GOP-led legislation to repeal President Joe Biden's student debt relief program Thursday on a 54-46 vote. Biden vows to veto it.
Texas man sentenced to 17 years for images of 'child rape, suffering and trauma'
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Texas man sentenced to 17 years for images of 'child rape, suffering and trauma'
June 1 (UPI) -- A man in Texas was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after he was found to have more than 35,000 child pornography files.
Customs agents find invasive fungi on flower stem imports
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Customs agents find invasive fungi on flower stem imports
June 1 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection agents discovered invasive fungi on flower stems that were shipped through the George Bush International Airport in Houston.
1 police officer dead, 1 injured in Mississippi standoff that also left suspect dead
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
1 police officer dead, 1 injured in Mississippi standoff that also left suspect dead
June 1 (UPI) -- One police officer is dead and another is seriously injured after an armed standoff in Mississippi early Thursday morning.
4 migrants arrested near Puerto Rico coast after threatening Coast Guard
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
4 migrants arrested near Puerto Rico coast after threatening Coast Guard
June 1 (UPI) -- Four migrants were served criminal complaints by Customs and Border Protection in Puerto Rico on Thursday after allegedly threatening U.S. Coast Guard from their vessel when it was intercepted near Puerto Rico.
Senate's work on debt limit won't cease until bill passes, Chuck Schumer says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate's work on debt limit won't cease until bill passes, Chuck Schumer says
June 1 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to keep the legislative body in session until a bill that raises the debit ceiling can be sent to President Joe Biden's desk.
Oculus Quest 3 to employ improved chips when next-gen VR headset debuts in fall
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oculus Quest 3 to employ improved chips when next-gen VR headset debuts in fall
June 1 (UPI) -- The Oculus Quest 3 VR headset will release this year, according to Meta.
Ahead of key OPEC+ meeting, U.S. data points to resilient energy demand
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ahead of key OPEC+ meeting, U.S. data points to resilient energy demand
June 1 (UPI) -- Federal data released Thursday show both crude oil and gasoline inventories are below the five-year average, suggesting demand is holding up against various pressures in the broader economy.
Space Force units to be permanently situated in Colorado, no decision on HQ
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Space Force units to be permanently situated in Colorado, no decision on HQ
June 1 (UPI) -- A number of high-profile units of U.S. Space Force will permanently be based in Colorado, after officials released a final decision.
Reports: Trump discussed classified documents in audio recording
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Reports: Trump discussed classified documents in audio recording
June 1 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump admitted he knowingly took U.S. secrets from the White House in a recording that surfaced this week in the federal investigation into his potential mishandling of classified documents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ron DeSantis' hardline immigration law sparks 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Ron DeSantis' hardline immigration law sparks 'Day Without Immigrants' protest
Elon Musk reclaims title of world's richest person
Elon Musk reclaims title of world's richest person
Off Key West, Navy pilot safely ejects after ditching jet in Straits of Florida
Off Key West, Navy pilot safely ejects after ditching jet in Straits of Florida
Ban Ki-moon: U.S., China must collaborate to solve 'unprecedented' global problems
Ban Ki-moon: U.S., China must collaborate to solve 'unprecedented' global problems
Woman who accused Biden of sexual assault says she will seek Russian citizenship
Woman who accused Biden of sexual assault says she will seek Russian citizenship
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement