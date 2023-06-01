Trending
June 1, 2023 / 2:09 PM

Senate's work on debt limit won't cease until bill passes, Chuck Schumer says

By Matt Bernardini
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that he will keep the Senate in session until a bill raising the debt limit is passed. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that he will keep the Senate in session until a bill raising the debt limit is passed. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

June 1 (UPI) -- Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to keep the Senate in session until a bill that raises the debit ceiling can be sent to President Joe Biden's desk.

The Senate has until June 5 to pass a debt ceiling bill to avoid a default, which most experts say would be economically catastrophic for the nation and globally.

"At this point, any needless delay or any last-minute holdups would be an unnecessary and even dangerous risk, and any change to this bill that forces us to send it back to the House would be entirely unacceptable," Schumer said on Thursday.

The House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act on Wednesday night, with 314 representatives voting in favor of the deal. Seventy-one Republicans and 46 Democrats voted against the measure.

RELATED Republicans reach deal with White House to raise debt ceiling, avert default

"Tonight we're gonna vote for the largest savings in American history, over $2.1 trillion," McCarthy said on Wednesday. "This is going to save families money and make America less dependent on China, changing America for the better for decades to come."

Despite the bill's passage, some Senators have voiced their displeasure with the bill.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., issued a statement Wednesday night, calling the bill "totally unnecessary" and promising to vote against it.

RELATED U.S. House of Representatives passes bill to raise debt ceiling

Sanders blasted the bill for making "it easier for fossil fuel companies to pollute," for spending "more on the military than the next 10 nations combined," for allowing the pharmaceutical industry to charge "the American people the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs" as Sanders claimed more than "45 million Americans are drowning in student debt."

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., wants to get rid of a provision that would speed up approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline natural gas pipeline that would run through West Virginia and Virginia.

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul has called for across-the-board spending cuts over the next two years.

According to The Hill, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has called for an increase in defense spending.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has also criticized the 1% increase in defense spending in the bill, saying it is not enough.

"I think that's the worst part of the deal," McConnell said Wednesday, according to ABC News. "The defense buildup -- which we began in December -- peters out and then it's only up slightly but more than domestic. So, I don't think it's as good as I would like, but if you look at the totality of the agreement, I think it should be supported and our defense needs will still be there."

