Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 31, 2023 / 1:34 PM

U.S. seeks millions in unpaid mine fines from West Virginia governor's son

By Simon Druker
1/3
The Justice Department is filing a lawsuit against 13 coal companies owned by James Justice III, the son of West Virginia’s governor, as it seeks to collect unpaid penalties and fees. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
The Justice Department is filing a lawsuit against 13 coal companies owned by James Justice III, the son of West Virginia’s governor, as it seeks to collect unpaid penalties and fees. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is filing a lawsuit against 13 coal companies owned by the son of West Virginia's governor, as it seeks to collect unpaid penalties and fees.

The companies are all owned or operated by James C. Justice III, having previously been fined by the Department of the Interior's Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Advertisement

Some also owe outstanding Abandoned Mine Land reclamation fees and audit debts.

Justice III is the son of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who has held the office since 2017.

RELATED Ron DeSantis enters presidential race on record of incendiary policies, anti-'wokeness'

Justice in April declared his intention to seek the West Virginia Senate currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin. Manchin, seen as the most conservative Democrat, hasn't said if he intends to run again.

Justice previously was a Democrat from 2015 to 2017.

His son is accused of failing to pay millions in penalties from the coal companies he controls, leaving coal mining sites abandoned or "left in an inadequate reclamation status," according to Justice Department filings.

RELATED Consumers increasingly on the hook for higher energy prices

"Over a five-year period, defendants engaged in over 130 violations of federal law, thereby posing health and safety risks to the public and the environment," U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Christopher Kavanaugh said in a statement.

Advertisement

"After given notice, they then failed to remedy those violations and were ordered over 50 times to cease mining activities until their violations were abated. Today, the filing of this complaint continues the process of holding defendants accountable for jeopardizing the health and safety of the public and our environment."

The Justice Department is seeking $7.6 million from Justice III, which includes fines, administrative expenses and interest.

RELATED Investigators identify chemical as source of green patch in Venice canal

"Our environmental laws serve to protect communities against adverse effects of industrial activities including surface coal mining operations," Assistant Attorney General with the Justice Department's Environment and Natural Resources Division Todd Kim said in a statement.

"Through this suit, the Justice Department seeks to deliver accountability for defendants' repeated violations of the law and to recover the penalties they owe as a result of those violations."

Latest Headlines

Alabama restricts transgender athletes in college sports
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Alabama restricts transgender athletes in college sports
May 31 (UPI) -- It is now illegal for Alabama public higher education institutions to allow transgender people to participate in sports that do not correspond with the gender they were assigned at birth, according to a new law.
Fed faces uphill battle as job openings rise
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Fed faces uphill battle as job openings rise
May 31 (UPI) -- Moving against broader strains in the U.S. economy, the federal government said new job openings topped 10 million and those leaving their jobs declined.
Opposition mounting to Wednesday's House vote to suspend debt ceiling
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Opposition mounting to Wednesday's House vote to suspend debt ceiling
May 31 (UPI) -- More than 30 Republican lawmakers say they will vote against new debt ceiling legislation Wednesday evening when the bill moves to the full House.
Amazon workers plan walkout over return-to-office, climate policies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon workers plan walkout over return-to-office, climate policies
May 31 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Amazon workers plan to walk off the job Wednesday afternoon in protest of company policies, including a return-to-office mandate, layoffs and the retail giant's environmental record.
Higher mortgage rates keeping homebuyers on the sidelines
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Higher mortgage rates keeping homebuyers on the sidelines
May 31 (UPI) -- With lending rates still stubbornly high, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that applications for a home loan declined from week-ago levels.
Appeals court clears path for release of Manson follower Leslie Van Houten
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court clears path for release of Manson follower Leslie Van Houten
May 31 (UPI) -- Charles Manson follower and convicted murderer Leslie Van Houten could be released from California prison this week unless Gov. Gavin Newsom challenges a ruling by a state appeals court that said she should be freed.
Consumers increasingly on the hook for higher energy prices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Consumers increasingly on the hook for higher energy prices
May 31 (UPI) -- Residential electric bills over the first three months of the year were around 5% higher than last year and that trend could continue, the U.S. government said Wednesday.
Biden nominates Gen. Eric Smith to lead Marines
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden nominates Gen. Eric Smith to lead Marines
May 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has nominated Gen. Eric Smith, currently the No. 2 commanding officer in the Marine Corps, to lead the military branch, according to information received by the Senate on Tuesday.
Ron DeSantis plans 3-day fundraising swing through Texas next week
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ron DeSantis plans 3-day fundraising swing through Texas next week
May 31 (UPI) -- Some of Texas' biggest Republican donors are getting behind Ron DeSantis as he plans his first fundraising trip to Texas as a presidential candidate.
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs law protecting out-of-state abortion patients
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs law protecting out-of-state abortion patients
May 31 (UPI) -- Nevada's Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a new law on Tuesday that protects those traveling to the state to seek abortions from prosecution in Nevada regardless of what the law is in other states.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
Pentagon: Chinese fighter acted 'unprofessionally aggressive' against Air Force plane
Pentagon: Chinese fighter acted 'unprofessionally aggressive' against Air Force plane
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach
Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement