Trump campaign promise: 2026 celebration of 'Great American State Fair' in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump announced his intentions to organize an extravagant event to mark the 250th anniversary of America's founding, the "Great American State Fair." Trump said that if he is elected president in 2024, he plans to hold the one-time event for the summer of 2026 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

May 31 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his intention to organize an extravagant event to mark the 250th anniversary of America's founding, the "Great American State Fair." If, Trump said, he is elected president in 2024, he will hold the one-time event in the summer of 2026 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. He would, he said, form a "Salute to America 250" task force to coordinate with state and local governments. Advertisement

"My hope is that the amazing people of Iowa will work with my administration to open up the legendary Iowa State Fairgrounds to host the Great American State Fair and welcome millions and millions of visitors from around the world to the heartland of America for this special one-time festival," Trump said in an announcement video.

"What a great country. We have to keep it that way. But that's why, as a nation, we should be preparing for the most spectacular birthday party. We want to make it the best of all time."

Trump arrived in Iowa Wednesday for two days of appearances. He will take part in an in-studio interview with NBC affiliate WHO 13, then attend a private brunch with the influential Westside Conservative Club on Thursday. Later Thursday he will record a Fox News interview with conservative commentator Sean Hannity.

Trump said he would work with all 50 governors, Republicans and Democrats, to create an exhibition featuring each state. He will also invite high school athletes from across the country to compete in sporting contests that he referred to as "Patriot Games."

Trump also said he will sign an executive order to build the National Garden of American Heroes. During his term as president he signed two executive orders to commission for the garden, which he said will include 100 statues in a park that depict prominent figures from American history.

"And finally, and most importantly, I ask America's great religious communities to pray for our nation and our people as we prepare for this momentous occasion," Trump said. "From the very beginning, America has been a country sustained and strengthened by prayer and by our communities of faith. As we chart a course toward the next 250 years, let us come together and rededicate ourselves as one nation under God."