Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 31, 2023 / 3:55 PM

Limo company owner gets 5 to 15 years for 2018 crash that killed 20 in New York

By Patrick Hilsman
The owner of a N.Y. state Limousine company has been sentenced to between five and 15 years for a 2018 crash that killed 20 people. The vehicle had failed an inspection and the driver did not have a commercial driver's license. Photo Courtesy of NTSB
The owner of a N.Y. state Limousine company has been sentenced to between five and 15 years for a 2018 crash that killed 20 people. The vehicle had failed an inspection and the driver did not have a commercial driver's license. Photo Courtesy of NTSB

May 31 (UPI) -- The owner of an N.Y. state limousine company was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison Wednesday in a 2018 crash that killed 20 in upstate New York.

Nauman Hussain was convicted on 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter earlier this month.

Advertisement

On Oct. 6, 2018, a 31-foot stretch limousine operated by Hussain's company, Prestige Limousine, crashed into an SUV in Schoharie, N.Y., after running a stop sign. All 18 occupants of the limousine were killed, along with two pedestrians.

After the tragedy, it was revealed that the limousine had failed a prior inspection and that the driver didn't have a commercial driver's license.

The National Transportation and Safety Board found that one of the limousine's brakes was not functional at the time of the crash.

In court, prosecutors said Hussain "chose profit over people," and that he was aware the limousine had faulty brakes.

Hussain's conviction was complicated by a plea deal that was ultimately reversed.

Hussain pleaded guilty to 20 charges of criminally negligent manslaughter in 2021, as part of a plea deal that would have seen him avoid incarceration. The plea deal was thrown out when state Supreme Court Judge Peter Lynch took over the case.

Advertisement

Hussain's lawyer has indicated that he plans to appeal the sentence.

Read More

Limousine company owner convicted for 2018 crash that killed 20 in New York Prince Harry, Meghan involved in car chase with paparazzi Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan wish Jamie Foxx well after hospitalization

Latest Headlines

Woman who accused Biden of sexual assault says she will seek Russian citizenship
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Woman who accused Biden of sexual assault says she will seek Russian citizenship
May 31 (UPI) -- A woman who has accused President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her 30 years ago when she was his staffer will apply for Russian citizenship.
Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart to leave Congress to care for ailing wife
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart to leave Congress to care for ailing wife
May 31 (UPI) -- Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said Wednesday he will resign from Congress in order to care for his ailing wife.
Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down 2 abortion bans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oklahoma Supreme Court strikes down 2 abortion bans
May 31 (UPI) -- Abortion remains mostly unlawful in Oklahoma despite the state's supreme court ruling on Wednesday that two of the state's abortion bans were unconstitutional.
Trial begins for ex-NYPD officer, others accused of operating as Chinese agents
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trial begins for ex-NYPD officer, others accused of operating as Chinese agents
May 31 (UPI) -- Two alleged Chinese agents and a former New York Police Department officer head to trial Wednesday, accused of intimidating an ex-government employee in an attempt to get him to return to China.
Labor Department finds 335 safety violations at 20 mines in 15 states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Labor Department finds 335 safety violations at 20 mines in 15 states
May 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor discovered 335 violations during inspections of 20 mines in 15 states in April.
Alabama restricts transgender athletes in college sports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alabama restricts transgender athletes in college sports
May 31 (UPI) -- It is now illegal for Alabama public higher education institutions to allow transgender people to participate in sports that do not correspond with the gender they were assigned at birth, according to a new law.
U.S. seeks millions in unpaid mine fines from West Virginia governor's son
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. seeks millions in unpaid mine fines from West Virginia governor's son
May 31 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is filing a lawsuit against 13 coal companies owned by the son of West Virginia's governor, as it seeks to collect unpaid penalties and fees.
Fed faces uphill battle as job openings rise
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fed faces uphill battle as job openings rise
May 31 (UPI) -- Moving against broader strains in the U.S. economy, the federal government said new job openings topped 10 million and those leaving their jobs declined.
Opposition mounting to Wednesday's House vote to suspend debt ceiling
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Opposition mounting to Wednesday's House vote to suspend debt ceiling
May 31 (UPI) -- More than 30 Republican lawmakers say they will vote against new debt ceiling legislation Wednesday evening when the bill moves to the full House.
Amazon workers plan walkout over return-to-office, climate policies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amazon workers plan walkout over return-to-office, climate policies
May 31 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Amazon workers plan to walk off the job Wednesday afternoon in protest of company policies, including a return-to-office mandate, layoffs and the retail giant's environmental record.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
Pentagon: Chinese fighter acted 'unprofessionally aggressive' against Air Force plane
Pentagon: Chinese fighter acted 'unprofessionally aggressive' against Air Force plane
Opposition mounting to Wednesday's House vote to suspend debt ceiling
Opposition mounting to Wednesday's House vote to suspend debt ceiling
Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach
Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach
Japan, South Korea issue missile alerts as North Korea launches rocket
Japan, South Korea issue missile alerts as North Korea launches rocket
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement