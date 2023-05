A U.S. Navy pilot was rescued from the waters off Key West Wednesday after ejecting from an F-5 Tiger II training aircraft like the one shown here with "aggressor squad" markings. Photo Courtesy of Naval Air Station Key West/ Facebook

May 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy pilot was rescued Wednesday after ejecting from a Northrop F-5 Tiger II aircraft shortly after taking off from Naval Air Station Key West in Florida. The pilot, who is part of the Fighter Squadron Composite 111, a Naval reserve squadron, was conducting a routine training exercise when they had to eject. Advertisement

Kent Cummins, an officer at Naval Air Station Key West, said the pilot ejected at about 9:20 a.m. EDT and that the pilot was retrieved shortly after by the rescuers using an MH-60S Seahawk about 25 miles south of the station.

"A NAS Key West Search and Rescue crew launched an MH-60S helicopter and rescued the pilot who is being transported to a Miami-area hospital for further evaluation," NAS Key West said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"The safety and well-being of our pilot remains our top priority. The cause of the incident will be investigated. More details will be released as they become available," NAS Key West concluded.

The F-5 Tiger II is an upgrade of the F-5, which was used by U.S. forces during the Vietnam War, which was designed as a light fighter but eventually was relegated to a training role.

F-5 Tiger II jets often are used to simulate foreign aircraft during military exercises, playing a role known as "aggressor squad."