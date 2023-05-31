Opposition mounting to Wednesday's House vote to suspend debt ceiling

1/6

More than 30 Republican lawmakers say they will vote against new debt ceiling legislation Wednesday evening when the bill moves to the full House. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- More than 30 Republican lawmakers say they will vote against new debt ceiling legislation Wednesday evening when the bill moves to the full House. The opposition group is made up of both far right-leaning members of the House Freedom Caucus, as well as others who voted for Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership bid in January.

Not all representatives have declared which way they intend to vote on the legislation, which cleared the House Rules Committee on Tuesday by a 7-to-6 vote.

McCarthy, R-Calif., said he will adhere to policy and give his members 72 hours to read the bill, meaning voting will not start until Wednesday evening.

"Washington is broken," first-term Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., tweeted Tuesday.

"After reading the bill, twice, I'm voting no on the debt ceiling debacle because playing the D.C. game isn't worth selling out our kids and grandkids."

Fellow first-term Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, who supported McCarthy in the marathon voting process to be elected speaker, also voiced displeasure with the bill.

"I am a no on the Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling agreement," Hunt said in a tweet.

If passed, the bill would suspend the debt limit into January 2025, allowing the United States to avoid what would be its first-ever default in the coming days.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Rep. Ralph Norman, R-N.C., both of whom sit on the House Rules Committee, voted against sending the legislation forward to the House floor for a full vote.

They also intend to vote against the bill Wednesday, when it will require a simple majority, or 218 votes, to pass the 435-member House of Representatives.

Roy and Norman are part of the House Freedom Caucus and will be joined by at least 19 other members who had declared by noon Wednesday how they intend to vote.

Other Freedom Caucus members who have said publicly they will vote against the bill include Reps. Bob Good, R-Va.; Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.; Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.; Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.; Dan Bishop, R-N.C.; Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; Eli Crane, R-Ariz.; Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.; Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; Marry Miller, R-Ill.; Josh Brecheen, R-Okla.; Scott Perry, R-Pa.; Eric Burlison, R-Mo.; Ben Cline, R-Va.; Mike Collins, R-Ga.; Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.; Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn.; and Michael Cloud, R-Texas.

Many also voted against McCarthy's leadership bid. Now they are arguing for greater cuts to government spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

"The bill doesn't actually set a debt limit. Rather it suspends the debt limit entirely until Jan. 2, 2025, and there is no actual amount capping the debt ceiling," tweeted Mace, who once worked on an election campaign for former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy supporters Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.; Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla.; Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla.; and Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., also announced their opposition to the deal, as have Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas; Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.; Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla.; and Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C.

"The Limit, Save, Grow Act was a fiscally responsible and conservative bill. This Biden-McCarthy Debt bill is not what we signed," Mills tweeted Tuesday.

"I oppose the new deal and refuse to saddle Americans with $4 trillion in additional debt."

Republican Reps. Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Clay Higgins of Louisiana have hinted they intend to vote against the bill but were still going through the document Wednesday afternoon.

Opposition extends across the aisle, as well, though the bill is widely expected to pass. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, have stated their intention to vote against the legislation.

Jayapal told NBC News her entire progressive caucus is leaning toward voting the same direction, arguing the deal cuts programs and spending to the most vulnerable.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the government has until June 5 before it runs out of money to pay its bills, which would result in its first-ever default.

Should the bill pass the House on Wednesday, it would then need to get through a U.S. Senate committee before the upper chamber votes on it.