Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 31, 2023 / 12:41 PM

Opposition mounting to Wednesday's House vote to suspend debt ceiling

By Simon Druker
1/6
More than 30 Republican lawmakers say they will vote against new debt ceiling legislation Wednesday evening when the bill moves to the full House. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
More than 30 Republican lawmakers say they will vote against new debt ceiling legislation Wednesday evening when the bill moves to the full House. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- More than 30 Republican lawmakers say they will vote against new debt ceiling legislation Wednesday evening when the bill moves to the full House.

The opposition group is made up of both far right-leaning members of the House Freedom Caucus, as well as others who voted for Speaker Kevin McCarthy's leadership bid in January.

Advertisement

Not all representatives have declared which way they intend to vote on the legislation, which cleared the House Rules Committee on Tuesday by a 7-to-6 vote.

McCarthy, R-Calif., said he will adhere to policy and give his members 72 hours to read the bill, meaning voting will not start until Wednesday evening.

RELATED In first campaign stop in Iowa, Ron DeSantis leans on far-right record as governor

"Washington is broken," first-term Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., tweeted Tuesday.

"After reading the bill, twice, I'm voting no on the debt ceiling debacle because playing the D.C. game isn't worth selling out our kids and grandkids."

Advertisement

Fellow first-term Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, who supported McCarthy in the marathon voting process to be elected speaker, also voiced displeasure with the bill.

RELATED House committee advances debt ceiling deal for final vote Wednesday

"I am a no on the Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling agreement," Hunt said in a tweet.

If passed, the bill would suspend the debt limit into January 2025, allowing the United States to avoid what would be its first-ever default in the coming days.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Rep. Ralph Norman, R-N.C., both of whom sit on the House Rules Committee, voted against sending the legislation forward to the House floor for a full vote.

RELATED Biden announces deal to avoid default; urges Congress to pass it

They also intend to vote against the bill Wednesday, when it will require a simple majority, or 218 votes, to pass the 435-member House of Representatives.

Roy and Norman are part of the House Freedom Caucus and will be joined by at least 19 other members who had declared by noon Wednesday how they intend to vote.

Other Freedom Caucus members who have said publicly they will vote against the bill include Reps. Bob Good, R-Va.; Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.; Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.; Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.; Dan Bishop, R-N.C.; Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; Eli Crane, R-Ariz.; Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.; Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; Marry Miller, R-Ill.; Josh Brecheen, R-Okla.; Scott Perry, R-Pa.; Eric Burlison, R-Mo.; Ben Cline, R-Va.; Mike Collins, R-Ga.; Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.; Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn.; and Michael Cloud, R-Texas.

Advertisement

Many also voted against McCarthy's leadership bid. Now they are arguing for greater cuts to government spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

"The bill doesn't actually set a debt limit. Rather it suspends the debt limit entirely until Jan. 2, 2025, and there is no actual amount capping the debt ceiling," tweeted Mace, who once worked on an election campaign for former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy supporters Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.; Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla.; Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla.; and Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., also announced their opposition to the deal, as have Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas; Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.; Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla.; and Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C.

"The Limit, Save, Grow Act was a fiscally responsible and conservative bill. This Biden-McCarthy Debt bill is not what we signed," Mills tweeted Tuesday.

"I oppose the new deal and refuse to saddle Americans with $4 trillion in additional debt."

Republican Reps. Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Clay Higgins of Louisiana have hinted they intend to vote against the bill but were still going through the document Wednesday afternoon.

Opposition extends across the aisle, as well, though the bill is widely expected to pass. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, have stated their intention to vote against the legislation.

Advertisement

Jayapal told NBC News her entire progressive caucus is leaning toward voting the same direction, arguing the deal cuts programs and spending to the most vulnerable.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the government has until June 5 before it runs out of money to pay its bills, which would result in its first-ever default.

Should the bill pass the House on Wednesday, it would then need to get through a U.S. Senate committee before the upper chamber votes on it.

Latest Headlines

Alabama restricts transgender athletes in college sports
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Alabama restricts transgender athletes in college sports
May 31 (UPI) -- It is now illegal for Alabama public higher education institutions to allow transgender people to participate in sports that do not correspond with the gender they were assigned at birth, according to a new law.
U.S. seeks millions in unpaid mine fines from West Virginia governor's son
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
U.S. seeks millions in unpaid mine fines from West Virginia governor's son
May 31 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is filing a lawsuit against 13 coal companies owned by the son of West Virginia's governor, as it seeks to collect unpaid penalties and fees.
Fed faces uphill battle as job openings rise
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Fed faces uphill battle as job openings rise
May 31 (UPI) -- Moving against broader strains in the U.S. economy, the federal government said new job openings topped 10 million and those leaving their jobs declined.
Amazon workers plan walkout over return-to-office, climate policies
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amazon workers plan walkout over return-to-office, climate policies
May 31 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Amazon workers plan to walk off the job Wednesday afternoon in protest of company policies, including a return-to-office mandate, layoffs and the retail giant's environmental record.
Higher mortgage rates keeping homebuyers on the sidelines
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Higher mortgage rates keeping homebuyers on the sidelines
May 31 (UPI) -- With lending rates still stubbornly high, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that applications for a home loan declined from week-ago levels.
Appeals court clears path for release of Manson follower Leslie Van Houten
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court clears path for release of Manson follower Leslie Van Houten
May 31 (UPI) -- Charles Manson follower and convicted murderer Leslie Van Houten could be released from California prison this week unless Gov. Gavin Newsom challenges a ruling by a state appeals court that said she should be freed.
Consumers increasingly on the hook for higher energy prices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Consumers increasingly on the hook for higher energy prices
May 31 (UPI) -- Residential electric bills over the first three months of the year were around 5% higher than last year and that trend could continue, the U.S. government said Wednesday.
Biden nominates Gen. Eric Smith to lead Marines
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden nominates Gen. Eric Smith to lead Marines
May 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has nominated Gen. Eric Smith, currently the No. 2 commanding officer in the Marine Corps, to lead the military branch, according to information received by the Senate on Tuesday.
Ron DeSantis plans 3-day fundraising swing through Texas next week
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ron DeSantis plans 3-day fundraising swing through Texas next week
May 31 (UPI) -- Some of Texas' biggest Republican donors are getting behind Ron DeSantis as he plans his first fundraising trip to Texas as a presidential candidate.
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs law protecting out-of-state abortion patients
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs law protecting out-of-state abortion patients
May 31 (UPI) -- Nevada's Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a new law on Tuesday that protects those traveling to the state to seek abortions from prosecution in Nevada regardless of what the law is in other states.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
Pentagon: Chinese fighter acted 'unprofessionally aggressive' against Air Force plane
Pentagon: Chinese fighter acted 'unprofessionally aggressive' against Air Force plane
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach
Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement