Trial begins for ex-NYPD officer, others accused of operating as Chinese agents

Two alleged Chinese agents and a former NYPD sergeant head to trial in New York City Wednesday, accused of intimidating an ex-government employee in an attempt to get him to return to China. Photo courtesy of U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York

May 31 (UPI) -- Two alleged Chinese agents and a former New York Police Department officer head to trial Wednesday, accused of intimidating an ex-government employee in an attempt to get him to return to China. Former NYPD sergeant Michael McMahon was hired as a private investigator to spy on the victim, identified in court records as John Doe-1. Advertisement

McMahon, Yong Zhu and Congying Zhen all face charges of acting as agents of China.

They were first charged along with several others in October.

The case is being tried in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Prosecutors contend all were part of Operation Fox Hunt, an attempt by the Chinese government to force or otherwise intimidate its nationals living around the world to return to China. Those attempts allegedly included harassment, stalking and threats.

McMahon, Zhu and Zhen are the first people to stand trial in the United States in relation to the operation.

U.S. officials say the operation is an attempt by China to track down and punish dissidents, alleged to be fugitives in that country.

John Doe, the victim in the case starting Wednesday, told U.S. officials he is wanted for corruption in China.

The indictment contends Chinese agents traveled to the United States without notifying the federal government of their intent. They used the victim's father in China as a tool to try to force him to return, going so far as to have the elderly man travel to the United States and warn his son of potential consequences.

McMahon's lawyers have painted him as a licensed private investigator who was not aware of the true intent of those who hired him.

The former police officer has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

"Mr. McMahon agreed to investigate and conduct surveillance, as he is legally permitted to do as a licensed private investigator -- not that Mr. McMahon agreed to, or was even aware, that the investigation was at the direction or control of a foreign government or official," defense attorney Lawrence Lustberg stated in court documents.

Several of those charged in the October indictment remain at large.

This is not the first time China is being accused of interfering on foreign soil.

On Tuesday, the former leader of Canada's Conservative Party, Erin O'Toole said Canada's intelligence agency made him aware of threats made by the Chinese Communist Party during the 2021 federal election while running for prime minister. The threats were allegedly directed at both O'Toole, who remains a member of Parliament, and his party.