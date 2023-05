Eunice Dwumfour, a member of the Sayreville Borough Council, died after she was shot in the borough’s Samuel Circle area in Middlesex County, N.J. A man was arrested in connection with her death on Wednesday. File photo courtesy Sayreville Borough Council

May 31 (UPI) -- New Jersey officials said a man has been arrested in connection with the death of a borough council member in February. Rashid Ali Bynum, 28, was arrested on Tuesday in Virginia in connection with the shooting of Eunice Dwumfour, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said at a news conference Tuesday, according to NBC News. Advertisement

"A search of the victim's phones revealed Bynum as a contact in Eunice Dwumfour's phone with the acronym FCF," Ciccone said. "FCF is believed to be an acronym for the Fire Congress Fellowship, a church the victim was previously affiliated with."

In February, Sayreville Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at 7:22 p.m. EST and found Dwumfour, 30, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Dwumfour died from her injuries at the scene.

Her car traveled a few hundred feet after she was shot, eventually crashing into parked vehicles.

Police said Wednesday that they found Bynum's phone number in Dwimfour's phone, indicating she may have knew him.

Bynum has been charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting extradition.