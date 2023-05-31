Trending
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs law protecting out-of-state abortion patients

By Clyde Hughes
Nevada's Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo and State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro pose after signing a bill protecting those traveling to the state for an abortion. Photo courtesy of Nicole Cannizaro Office
May 31 (UPI) -- Nevada's Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a new law on Tuesday that protects those traveling to the state to seek abortions from prosecution in Nevada regardless of what the law is in other states.

The law cements a previous executive order by Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade assuring abortion rights last year.

Lombardo's move bucked the trend from other states led by GOP governors that have restricted abortions and sought to punish those who help women who are seeking abortions.

"Governor Lombardo made a campaign commitment to sign a law ensuring that Nevada would not participate in prosecuting those seeking legal medical care in the state," Elizabeth Ray, a spokeswoman for Lombardo, told The Nevada Independent.

RELATED South Carolina judge puts hold on new 6-week abortion ban until judicial review

Under the law, Nevada can't aid the arrest or extradition of people charged in another state for seeking abortion or other forms of reproductive care that are legal in Nevada.

Occupational boards also can't discipline or disqualify medical providers who have provided abortions or other reproductive care.

Nevada law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for later action if the life of the mother is in jeopardy.

Nevada's governor and legislature cannot move to restrict the abortion protections, which can only be undone by a direct majority of Nevada voters.

Nevada State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, a Democrat who sponsored the bill, celebrated the announcement on social media Tuesday.

"Today, SB 131 was signed by Governor Lombardo," she said on Twitter. "I want to thank him for following through on his commitment to ensuring that Nevada won't participate in prosecutions of women who come here to exercise their reproductive rights."

RELATED Nebraska governor signs 12-week abortion ban, gender-affirming restrictions

Abortion supporters had urged Lombardo to sign the legislation.

"Protections for our abortion providers and the patients who come to our state seeking care are a vitally important step in acknowledging the present national abortion access landscape and Nevada's role as a safe haven state," said Lindsey Harmon, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada, before the signing.

Ind. abortion doctor violated privacy laws in revealing girl's rape, board rules

