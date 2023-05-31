Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 31, 2023 / 12:02 PM

Amazon workers plan walkout

By Matt Bernardini
Amazon workers said that they plan to walk out Wednesday to protest the company's work-from-home and climate policies. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Amazon workers said that they plan to walk out Wednesday to protest the company's work-from-home and climate policies. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Hundreds of Amazon walkers plan to walk off the job on Wednesday afternoon, as they protest company policies, including the return-to-office mandate, layoffs and its environmental record.

The walkout, which is partly being organized by Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, will take place at 3 p.m. EDT. Nearly 2,000 employees worldwide are expected to participate, including 900 in Seattle.

Advertisement

CNBC reported that the retail giant recently initiated the largest layoffs in its 29-year history, cutting 27,000 jobs across its cloud computing, advertising and retail divisions, among several others, since last fall.

At the beginning of the month, the company mandated that its employees start coming into the office at least three days a week.

"Every team was kind of caught off guard when this happened," a worker who wanted to remain anonymous told KOMO News. "It was a bit frustrating, but you know you just have to learn to live and adapt."

Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser said that the company has been pleased with the results of this policy so far.

"There's more energy, collaboration, and connections happening, and we've heard this from lots of employees and the businesses that surround our offices," Glasser said, according to CNBC. "We understand that it's going to take time to adjust back to being in the office more and there are a lot of teams at the company working hard to make this transition as smooth as possible for employees."

Advertisement

The workers are also protesting Amazon's climate policies, after the company's emissions jumped 40% in 2021.

Read More

British Amazon workers announce two rounds of strikes over pay Amazon's layoffs reach 27,000 with latest job cut announcement Amazon to stream free NFL game on Black Friday

Latest Headlines

Higher mortgage rates keeping homebuyers on the sidelines
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Higher mortgage rates keeping homebuyers on the sidelines
May 31 (UPI) -- With lending rates still stubbornly high, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that applications for a home loan declined from week-ago levels.
Appeals court clears path for release of Manson follower Leslie Van Houten
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Appeals court clears path for release of Manson follower Leslie Van Houten
May 31 (UPI) -- Charles Manson follower and convicted murderer Leslie Van Houten could be released from California prison this week unless Gov. Gavin Newsom challenges a ruling by a state appeals court that said she should be freed.
Consumers increasingly on the hook for higher energy prices
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Consumers increasingly on the hook for higher energy prices
May 31 (UPI) -- Residential electric bills over the first three months of the year were around 5% higher than last year and that trend could continue, the U.S. government said Wednesday.
Biden nominates Gen. Eric Smith to lead Marines
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden nominates Gen. Eric Smith to lead Marines
May 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has nominated Gen. Eric Smith, currently the No. 2 commanding officer in the Marine Corps, to lead the military branch, according to information received by the Senate on Tuesday.
Ron DeSantis plans 3-day fundraising swing through Texas next week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ron DeSantis plans 3-day fundraising swing through Texas next week
May 31 (UPI) -- Some of Texas' biggest Republican donors are getting behind Ron DeSantis as he plans his first fundraising trip to Texas as a presidential candidate.
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs law protecting out-of-state abortion patients
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs law protecting out-of-state abortion patients
May 31 (UPI) -- Nevada's Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a new law on Tuesday that protects those traveling to the state to seek abortions from prosecution in Nevada regardless of what the law is in other states.
Appeals court approves $6B Purdue Pharma settlement granting opioid liability shield
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Appeals court approves $6B Purdue Pharma settlement granting opioid liability shield
May 31 (UPI) -- Purdue Pharma has won a major appeal in its bankruptcy settlement filing that will shield the owners of the drug company from any civil liabilities for their role in helping fuel the opioid epidemic.
In first campaign stop in Iowa, Ron DeSantis leans on far-right record as governor
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
In first campaign stop in Iowa, Ron DeSantis leans on far-right record as governor
CLIVE, Iowa, May 30 (UPI) -- Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis touched down in central Iowa Tuesday for a rally at the ultra-conservative megachurch Eternity Church in Clive.
House committee advances debt ceiling deal for final vote Wednesday
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
House committee advances debt ceiling deal for final vote Wednesday
May 30 (UPI) -- The House Rules Committee has voted 7-6 to advance the bipartisan debt ceiling deal to the House floor Wednesday for debate and a final passage vote.
Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach
May 30 (UPI) -- Pauline Bauer, a Pennsylvania restaurant owner who said she wanted former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "to hang" while rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
Donald Trump says he would end birthright citizenship on first day in office
Pentagon: Chinese fighter acted 'unprofessionally aggressive' against Air Force plane
Pentagon: Chinese fighter acted 'unprofessionally aggressive' against Air Force plane
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach
Pennsylvania woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi sentenced in Capitol breach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement