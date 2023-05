The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that two anti-abortion laws signed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt were unconstitutional. Photo courtesy of the Office of the Governor/ Twitter

May 31 (UPI) -- Abortion remains mostly unlawful in Oklahoma despite the state's supreme court ruling on Wednesday that two of the state's abortion bans are unconstitutional. Senate Bill 1503, which would have banned abortion when a fetal heartbeat was detected, and House Bill 4327, which would have banned the procedure at conception and allows for civil suits in which a plaintiff could be awarded a minimum of $10,000, were both signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2022. Advertisement

However, the court said there is an inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when it is necessary to preserve her life.

"Despite the court's decisions today on SB 1503 and HB 4327, Oklahoma's 1910 law prohibiting abortion remains in place, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a statement, according to the Oklahoman. "Except for certain circumstances outlined in that statute, abortion is still unlawful in the State of Oklahoma."

The challenge was brought by Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice, Tulsa Women's Reproductive Clinic, Dr. Alan Braid, Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains and Planned Parenthood of Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma.

"As SB 1503 and HB 4327 advanced through the legislative process in 2022, House Democrats continually questioned their constitutionality," Democratic House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson said in a statement. "Today's ruling is a reminder, for the supermajority in both chambers, that putting forth extremist legislation for partisan political points is a waste of taxpayer time and money."